  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

    Established procedures are being followed to bring the Indian national back home. 

    China PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Tezpur, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    China’s People’s Liberation Army has reportedly found an Indian national who had mistakenly crossed the Line of Actual Control on January 18 in Arunachal Pradesh. The identity of the person is being established.

    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh had alleged that the 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area when he was collecting herbs and hunting. While identifying the missing boy as Miram Taron, the BJP MP had claimed that the boy's friend had managed to escape from the PLA and reported the authorities in the state about their abduction. He had requested the agencies of the Union government to intervene and secure Taron's release. 

    Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Vardhan Pande told Asianet Newsable that after the boy was reported missing, the Indian Army had sought the PLA assistance in locating him. 

    They (PLA) have now told us that informed us that they have found someone, Lt Col Pande said, adding that the established procedures are being followed to bring him back. 

    The Indian Army had contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of a hotline and was informed that an individual, has lost his way and cannot be found. 

    The incident happened near the location where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. The Tsangpo River is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam.

    In September 2020, five youths were returned to the Indian Army after they were abducted by China’s PLA near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri. In April 2020 also, a 21-year-old boy Tongle Sinkam was abducted by the PLA after he crossed over McMohan Line in search of herbs. Later, he was returned to the Indian Army. 

    The latest incident of kidnapping comes at a time when the two armies are engaged in a border standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 2020 and have so far held 14 rounds of military talks to resolve the issues. So far, troops of two countries have disengaged from certain locations, including Pangong and Gogra Heights.

    Also Read: BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Also Read: 'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day: Govt Sources Abide with Me has colonial past Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has far wider connect

    'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    India records 333533 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 17 dot 78 per cent gcw

    India records 3,33,533 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 17.78%

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad's entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress chances?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress’ chances?

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal edges past Adrian Mannarino to book quarterfinal berth, Alexander Zverev stunned by Denis Shapovalov-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal books quarterfinal berth; Alexander Zverev stunned by Denis Shapovalov

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Salman Khan ask Rakhi Sawant, Mika to share a kiss? Watch drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Salman Khan ask Rakhi Sawant, Mika to share a kiss? Watch

    UP Election 2022 Dharmendra Pratap Singh India tallest man joins Samajwadi Party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'tallest man', joins Samajwadi Party

    Republic Day: Govt Sources Abide with Me has colonial past Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has far wider connect

    'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    India records 333533 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 17 dot 78 per cent gcw

    India records 3,33,533 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 17.78%

    Recent Videos

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon