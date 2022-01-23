China's PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

China’s People’s Liberation Army has reportedly found an Indian national who had mistakenly crossed the Line of Actual Control on January 18 in Arunachal Pradesh. The identity of the person is being established.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh had alleged that the 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area when he was collecting herbs and hunting. While identifying the missing boy as Miram Taron, the BJP MP had claimed that the boy's friend had managed to escape from the PLA and reported the authorities in the state about their abduction. He had requested the agencies of the Union government to intervene and secure Taron's release.

Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Vardhan Pande told Asianet Newsable that after the boy was reported missing, the Indian Army had sought the PLA assistance in locating him.

They (PLA) have now told us that informed us that they have found someone, Lt Col Pande said, adding that the established procedures are being followed to bring him back.

The Indian Army had contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of a hotline and was informed that an individual, has lost his way and cannot be found.

The incident happened near the location where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. The Tsangpo River is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam.

In September 2020, five youths were returned to the Indian Army after they were abducted by China’s PLA near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri. In April 2020 also, a 21-year-old boy Tongle Sinkam was abducted by the PLA after he crossed over McMohan Line in search of herbs. Later, he was returned to the Indian Army.

The latest incident of kidnapping comes at a time when the two armies are engaged in a border standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 2020 and have so far held 14 rounds of military talks to resolve the issues. So far, troops of two countries have disengaged from certain locations, including Pangong and Gogra Heights.

