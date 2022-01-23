BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

Amid an intense spell of winter in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of a Border Security Force soldier has been doing the rounds on social media. The now-viral video shows the soldier conducting 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in the snow-capped Kashmir valley.

The border guarding troops, who are away from the comforts of their homes, have been deployed along the border areas to protect the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

A few days back, a video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel had also emerged on social media, wherein the troops are seen playing Volleyball at 14,000 feet at the border outpost in Sikkim amid heavy snow in the northeastern state.

On January 16, a video of the BSF soldiers stormed the Internet, wherein the soldiers were seen celebrating the Bihu festival in the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir.