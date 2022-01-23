  • Facebook
    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Jan 23, 2022
    Amid an intense spell of winter in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of a Border Security Force soldier has been doing the rounds on social media. The now-viral video shows the soldier conducting 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in the snow-capped Kashmir valley. 

    The border guarding troops, who are away from the comforts of their homes, have been deployed along the border areas to protect the country’s sovereignty and integrity. 

    A few days back, a video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel had also emerged on social media, wherein the troops are seen playing Volleyball at 14,000 feet at the border outpost in Sikkim amid heavy snow in the northeastern state.

    On January 16, a video of the BSF soldiers stormed the Internet, wherein the soldiers were seen celebrating the Bihu festival in the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir.

     

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies