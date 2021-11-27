  • Facebook
    Centre’s 5-member committee panel to monitor Central Vista project

    The Central Vista project was announced in 2019 and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 6:07 PM IST
    The Central government on Saturday formed a 5-member Central Vista Oversight Committee to directly oversee the Rs 20,000 crore project for a period of two years or next order on the project, whichever is earlier. The order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stated, “Competent authority has approved the constitution of a Central Vista Oversight Committee for a period of two years or till further orders whichever is earlier.”

    “Former Finance Secretary Ratan P Watal has been appointed the Chairman of the five-member Central Vista Oversight Committee, PK Tiwari, former Deputy CAG, Shailendra Roy, former Director L & T, Prof Mausam, IIT, Delhi has been appointed as the member of the committee, Joint Secretary, MoHUA will be Convenor of the committee,” the statement said.

    The Central Vista Oversight Committee shall ensure multi-agency, multi-stakeholder coordination for seamless integration of different project works, and continuous monitoring of the pace of execution of various projects of Central Vista with respect to targeted milestones to ensure their timely completion, it added.

    It shall also ensure the available resources are being used optimally during the project execution and necessary due diligence regarding costing is done during procurement and high standards in quality of work are maintained, it further said.

    “The Committee will meet regularly as also undertake site inspections for an independent review and will submit its reports or recommendations to MoHUA on a regular basis,” the statement said.

    The panel, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, will keep a tab on pace of work and its quality. Other members of the panel are Deputy CAG PK Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailender Roy and IIT Delhi professor Mausam and the ministry's joint secretary.

    In September 2019, the government had announced Central Vista which will have a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, which is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Delhi.

