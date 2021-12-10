  • Facebook
    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm

    The Army has said that people can pay their respects to General Rawat at his house at 3, Kamraj Marg between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 8:35 AM IST
    The funeral for Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among 13 persons killed in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will take place on Friday at Brar Square cremation in Delhi Cantonment. Last night, the remains of General Rawat, his wife, and the defencemen killed in the crash were transported in from Sulur, Tamil Nadu. On their arrival at Delhi's Palam airbase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and top defence officials paid them respect.

    The Army has said that people can pay their respects to General Rawat at his house at 3, Kamraj Marg between 10 am and 12.30 pm, according to news agency ANI. Those in the military can pay their respects to the General between 12.30 and 1.30 pm.

    General Rawat's and Madhulika Rawat's remains are expected to be transported to the crematorium at 2 pm. The funeral procession will proceed past Rajaji Marg, Teen Murti Chowk, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Marg, and Dhaula Kuan before arriving at Delhi Cantonment, according to Delhi Police. Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a defence assistant to General Rawat and another fatality of the chopper disaster, will be laid to rest today at 9.15 am at Delhi Cantonment. When the disaster occurred, General Rawat and 12 other passengers on board a Mi-17 V5 helicopter were going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

    Also Read | Gen Bipin Rawat crash: Sole survivor, Captain Varun Singh, awarded Shaurya Chakra on 2021 Independence Day

    The lone survivor of the incident, Group Captain Varun Singh, has been sent to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The Army has stated that identifying the corpses of the other servicemen is still ongoing. It further noted that suitable military funerals for all those who died are being organised in collaboration with their families.

    Also Read | General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

