    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament

    Singh informed Parliament that the Indian Air Force has initiated a tri-service investigation into the military helicopter accident, which would be conducted by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Parliament, a day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu. He informed that ATC lost contact with the chopper at 12.08 pm. Singh stated that the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter took off from the Sulur IAF station in Tamil Nadu at 11.48 am. and was scheduled to land in Wellington at 12:15 pm.

    Later, when several residents observed the chopper in flames, they raced to the scene. The local government dispatched a rescue team to the accident scene in an attempt to remove the survivor, he said.

    Singh added that last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat would be performed with full military honours. The defence minister informed Parliament that the Indian Air Force has initiated a tri-service investigation into the military helicopter accident, which would be conducted by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. Meanwhile, Other military personnel's last rites would be administered with due military honour. Singh stated that Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington, and that all efforts are being done to save his life.

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha observed two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in the crash.

    The sad tragedy occurred after their Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In addition to CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, the military advisor to the Chief of Defence Staff, and other personnel were present. Meanwhile, the IAF has launched an investigation into the crash occurrence in order to determine the truth behind the mishap. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in Wellington, according to the IAF statement.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 11:29 AM IST
