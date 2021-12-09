  • Facebook
    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise: 'Goodbye, friend; Farewell, commander'

    Tributes are pouring in for Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise tributes pour in from around the world
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
    Tributes are pouring in for Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. General Rawat had played a crucial role in executing the modernisation agenda of the Indian armed forces. He was also moving ahead with the crucial theaterisation process of the armed forces. Several countries have extended their condolences over the demise of India's top military general. Here is what they remembered Gen Bipin Rawat:

    United States 
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken: 'Gen Bipin Rawat was an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the United States-India defence relationship'.

    Russia
    Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev: 'Russia has lost a very close friend who was instrumental in promotion of our special bilateral strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander!'. 

    China
    Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong: 'Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims.'

    Australia
    Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO: 'Deepest sympathies to the families of General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and others on the chopper. The defence relationship thrived during General Rawat's tenure.' 

    Israel
    Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid: 'On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend my deepest condolences to the people and government of India'.

    Pakistan
    Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar: 'General Nadeem Raza and General Qamar Javed Bajwa express condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives.'

    France
    French Ambassador to India Emanuel Lenain: 'Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials. We will remember CDS Rawat as a supporter of France-India defence ties and a great military leader'.

    United Kingdom
    UK Defence Ministry: 'Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has offered his condolences following the death of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff of India.'

    Nepal
    Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba: 'Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the Indian Armed Forces and the bereaved families.'

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 8:28 AM IST
