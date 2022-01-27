  • Facebook
    Big blow to Karnataka Congress: Muslim face, MLC CM Ibrahim quits party, blames Siddaramaiah for exit

    Setback for Karnataka Congress as MLC CM Ibrahim resigned from the party. He held both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar responsible for his exit. He said he has no money or muscle power but has people power. The leader also praised HD Deve Gowda hinting at switching to JDS. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    In a fresh development, Muslim face of Congress and MLC CM Ibrahim has quit the party blaming both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. The decision comes after the party named BK Hariprasad as Opposition leader in Karnataka Council.

    Addressing the press for his exit, he blamed that his one-time friend Siddaramaiah did not give him the respect he deserves. He also came down heavily on KPCC President DK Shivakumar saying he has rude behavior.

    The leader regretted leaving JDS and breaking away from HD Deve Gowda at the press conference.

    It is said, as leaders like BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Saleem Ahmed and NA Harris have gained much prominence, Ibrahim was not getting much attention. It is said many leaders are of the opinion that Ibrahim has lost the charm that he once enjoyed.

    HD Kumaraswamy extends open invitation to join JDS:
    CM Ibrahim and HD Deve Gowda enjoyed a good rapport. "He was with HD Deve Gowda in both, good and bad days and still has some concern for JDS, and he can accept our ideology and can join us," said HD Kumaraswamy.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
