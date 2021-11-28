83rd Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks of turning point in India's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered the 83rd edition of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat in which he focused on the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, tribal communities, the progress of Ayushman Bharat and startups. During the radio broadcast, a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat scheme told Prime Minister Modi that he wanted the latter to always be in power. To this, Prime Minister Modi said his aim was not to be in power but to be in service.

Prime Minister Modi reminded and warned the people that Coronavirus was not gone yet and people needed to remain vigilant. The Prime Minister also reminded the people that on December 6, the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, they should take a pledge to fulfil their duties with full devotion.

He also gave three mantras to the youth. Congratulating the youth for the growing range of startups in the country, Prime Minister Modi said three things matter a lot for every country that is rich in youth -- First, ideas and innovation; secondly, the passion to take risks; and third, the 'can do' spirit to do any work. When these three meet, miracles happen, he said.

Shedding more light on the term 'Unicorn' in relation to business entities, Prime Minister Modi explained that a company worth at least one billion dollars or more than Rs 7000 crore is regarded as a unicorn. He noted that in 2015, there were barely 9 or 10 unicorns in the country. Now, there is a unicorn in India every 10 days. Today more than 70 startups in India have crossed a billion mark, he said, adding that necessary support was being given to startups to flourish.

During the radio broadcast, the Prime Minister spoke to Mayur Patil who is developing a device to reduce air pollution from vehicles and increase their mileage. When asked by the Prime Minister about where he got the idea from, Patil said that he had in 2011 tried to increase his bike's mileage and managed to extract 62 km a litre. He said that he went on to perfect the technology in 2017-18 after which it was tried on buses. It showed a 40 per cent reduction in emissions. After receiving a grant of Rs 90 lakh from the Atal New India Challenge, he was able to take his work forward and now the mileage of the motorcycle was up from 25 km per litre to 39 km per litre.

Talking about how much things had changed today, Prime Minister Modi said some years ago when someone used to say that he or she wants to start a company, then the family members used to say take up a job as it provided security. Today, however, if someone wants to start a company then the people around him or her are excited and offer full support, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that this was the turning point of India's growth where people are becoming job creators rather than job seekers. This, according to him, will further strengthen India's position on the world stage.

