Weekly Horoscope, November 29 to December 5: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Many major festivals will be celebrated in the last two days of November and the first week of December (November 29 to December 5). In this week, Utpanna Ekadashi and Amavasya date of Aghan month will come. From an astrological point of view, this week, the Moon will complete the cycle from Virgo to Sagittarius. The Sun will change constellation. Mars will change its zodiac. Due to the change in the position of the planets, many auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 zodiac signs. Know more about how this week will be for you…



Representative Image: Aries

Aries Be careful in money transactions and avoid taking any kind of risk regarding money in any scheme. This is a better week for small traders than wholesalers. Proceed with caution in love affairs. Avoid interfering in the life of the love partner excessively. Otherwise, the relationship may tourn sour. You will spend a pleasant time with your spouse. Take care of your diet.

Representative Image: Taurus

Taurus This week, problems in love or relationship will reduce and mutual trust and harmony will increase. If you avoid ignoring the feelings of your spouse, then sweetness will remain in married life. During this time, you will be more active in social activities than before. This week is going to be normal in terms of health. Women will spend more time participating in religious and auspicious events.

Representative Image: Gemini

Gemini You will get the full support of your best friends this week. However, during this time you will need to be more careful about your health. At the same time, drive the vehicle carefully; there may be a possibility of injury. Love relations will gain strength. You will spend a pleasant time with your loving partner. You will get a chance to go on an outing with your spouse. There will be success in business.

Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

Cancer Be careful about your health and take special care of food and drink as you may be prone to seasonal diseases or stomach-related problems. Love relations will gain strength. Especially before signing any contract, make sure to read it thoroughly. This week you will have to put in some extra hard work and effort to get success at the workplace. You may feel sad after not receiving the support of close friends when you needed it.

Representative Image: Leo

Leo With the help of a female friend, misunderstandings arising with the love partner will be removed. Mutual trust and harmony will increase in love relationships. You will spend quality time with your partner. You will spend a pleasant time with your spouse. Some pleasant news can be heard from the child or children's side in the second half of the week. There will be progress in work and business. This week is also going to be normal in terms of health.

Representative Image: Virgo

Virgo Efforts to get out the money stuck in business will be successful to some extent. Proceed with caution in affairs or you may fall prey to slander. The mind will be a little worried about the health of the life partner. You will not be able to take any concrete decision. In such a situation, take the help of a senior or elderly and if possible postpone the big decision. Avoid relying excessively on others.

Representative Image: Libra

Libra If you are planning to buy and sell any land or building, then take every step in this direction very carefully. Do not forget to consult an elderly person or well-wisher before making any big deal. In the second half of the week, new sources of income will be created with the help of an influential person. During this time, business will find profit as expected. Sweetness will remain in married life and you will get the full support of your life partner.

Representative Image: Scorpio

Scorpio It will be better if the land-building matters are settled outside the courtroom. With the help of a friendly friend or influential person, plans will be made for the expansion of business. There will be opportunities to spend better time with love partner. Sweetness will remain in married life. Long distance travel with the spouse is possible. By connecting with some new people, good opportunities for financial gains can be obtained.

Representative Image: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Long or short distance travel related to business will prove to be successful and profitable. Being with a dominant side or group, you may breathe easy as work or a project that had been stuck for a long time gets done. You need to be very careful about your health. Chronic disease can re-emerge. Be honest in love relationships and do not ignore the feelings of your love partner or your relationship stands the risk of breaking down.

Representative Image: Capricorn

Capricorn Be very careful about your health. Orthopaedic diseases can re-emerge with seasonal diseases. Solve the misunderstandings arising in love relationships with caution. Otherwise, the relationship may get impacted. Take time out for your spouse and avoid ignoring his/her feelings. Any new dispute related to land, building or ancestral property may come to the fore.

Representative Image: Aquarius

Aquarius If you are thinking of doing something new, then do not forget to take the advice of an experienced person. Attraction towards the partner will increase in a love relationship. However, avoid getting carried away by emotions, as it may lead your relationship to the verge of collapsing. Take out time for your spouse in the midst of busy work and avoid ignoring his / her feelings.

Representative Image: Pisces