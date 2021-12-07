  • Facebook
    WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing messages feature; here's all about it

    WhatsApp has announced that users will now switch on vanishing messages automatically for all new chats.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 10:49 AM IST
    WhatsApp, which Meta owns, features the function of a disappearing message in which communications on the site are automatically deleted after seven days. WhatsApp is now introducing a new feature to its vanishing messages feature that will allow users to designate messages to be automatically removed after a certain amount of time. WhatsApp has announced that users will now switch on vanishing messages automatically for all new chats. WhatsApp also provides users greater options for how long a communication may be kept before being removed. The service was initially introduced in November of last year, with the option of having contacts deleted after seven days.

    However, there will now be the option of deleting communications after 24 hours or 90 days. According to the firm, enabling vanishing messages by default will not affect current chats. When users open a new conversation, they will get a popup indicating that the functionality of the vanishing message is enabled, along with a notice stating that it is enabled by default.
    It is also possible to disable vanishing messages for each conversation. The new default setting will not affect group conversations. WhatsApp has provided a new option when forming groups that allow managers to enable vanishing messages. According to WhatsApp, the new functionalities are now accessible on all platforms.

    Also Read | WhatsApp developing feature which will allow users to hide 'last seen' status from selected contacts

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let you to hide your "last seen" status from certain people. According to GSMArena, the WhatsApp for Android beta version may now conceal your "last seen" status from some people. According to the article, the feature has been in active development for a few months and is now available to a subset of beta programme participants.

    It is possible that the firm will soon make it available to all test users and, eventually, to the mainstream version of WhatsApp. WhatsApp users will be able to set their "last seen" status to be accessible to everyone, including their contacts, with the exception of a blocklist of certain people and nobody.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 10:49 AM IST
