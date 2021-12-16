  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

    Customers may use the app to add products to their shopping carts and pay with JioMart or cash on delivery.

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries vegetables via chat gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ordering groceries, vegetables, and daily necessities is now as simple as a WhatsApp message, as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's e-commerce platform JioMart leverages the popular messaging app to scale up an online business in its battle for dominance in the massive Indian retail market with Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Thanks to a new 'touch and talk' feature, users can now purchase goods using WhatsApp.There is no minimum order value, and shipping is free. Customers may use the app to add products to their shopping carts and pay with JioMart or cash on delivery.

    At Meta's second edition of the Fuel for India event, Ambani's twin children, Akash and Isha, gave a preview of the ordering. According to Akash, the JioMart experience via WhatsApp is relatively simple. Because WhatsApp is so simple to use, there is no consumer hesitancy when buying goods. He claims that internet purchasing is now simply an extension of texting JioMart over WhatsApp; everything is handled in a handful of simple clicks.

    Isha stated that all a consumer has to do place an order on JioMart. She said, be it bread, butter, veggies, drinks, anything you need for your home that day or week; search up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy, or receive tailored recommendations based on your previous purchase history; it's all there. In April of last year, Facebook, now known as Meta, spent USD 5.7 billion for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd's digital and telecom unit.

    The collaboration links over 400 million WhatsApp users and half a million merchants on Reliance's network.  The orders are fulfilled through the network of Reliance Retail, India's largest brick-and-mortar shop chain. According to Akash, the end-to-end experience for Recharge over WhatsApp and the option to make payments has the potential to make the lives of millions of Jio members considerably easier.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces cheapest recharge plan at Re 1; All you need to know about it

    JioMart provides everything from fruits and vegetables to toothpaste, and cooking essentials may be purchased via WhatsApp. Food and groceries account for about half of all retail expenditure in India, expected to exceed USD 1.3 trillion by 2025.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space details inside Watch video gcw

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips-dnm

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips

    Google employees may lose pay get fired for not complying with vaccination rules Report gcw

    Google employees may lose pay, get fired for not complying with vaccination rules: Report

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Apple moves closer to USD 3 trillion market value gcw

    Apple moves closer to $3 trillion market value

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide RCB

    Spider-Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh's kin-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh’s kin

    OnePlus to launch Nord 2 CE 5G in first quarter of 2022 gcw

    OnePlus to launch Nord 2 CE 5G in first quarter of 2022?

    india vs south africa 2021-22 harsha bhogle opines on virat kohli bcci conflict says this presents rahul dravid with ticklish situation

    Harsha Bhogle opines on Kohli-BCCI public 'conflict', says this presents Dravid with a ticklish situation

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon