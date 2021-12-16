Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

Customers may use the app to add products to their shopping carts and pay with JioMart or cash on delivery.

Ordering groceries, vegetables, and daily necessities is now as simple as a WhatsApp message, as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's e-commerce platform JioMart leverages the popular messaging app to scale up an online business in its battle for dominance in the massive Indian retail market with Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Thanks to a new 'touch and talk' feature, users can now purchase goods using WhatsApp.There is no minimum order value, and shipping is free. Customers may use the app to add products to their shopping carts and pay with JioMart or cash on delivery.

At Meta's second edition of the Fuel for India event, Ambani's twin children, Akash and Isha, gave a preview of the ordering. According to Akash, the JioMart experience via WhatsApp is relatively simple. Because WhatsApp is so simple to use, there is no consumer hesitancy when buying goods. He claims that internet purchasing is now simply an extension of texting JioMart over WhatsApp; everything is handled in a handful of simple clicks.

Isha stated that all a consumer has to do place an order on JioMart. She said, be it bread, butter, veggies, drinks, anything you need for your home that day or week; search up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy, or receive tailored recommendations based on your previous purchase history; it's all there. In April of last year, Facebook, now known as Meta, spent USD 5.7 billion for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd's digital and telecom unit.

The collaboration links over 400 million WhatsApp users and half a million merchants on Reliance's network. The orders are fulfilled through the network of Reliance Retail, India's largest brick-and-mortar shop chain. According to Akash, the end-to-end experience for Recharge over WhatsApp and the option to make payments has the potential to make the lives of millions of Jio members considerably easier.

JioMart provides everything from fruits and vegetables to toothpaste, and cooking essentials may be purchased via WhatsApp. Food and groceries account for about half of all retail expenditure in India, expected to exceed USD 1.3 trillion by 2025.