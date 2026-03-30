WhatsApp’s latest update brings AI photo editing, dual accounts on iPhone, and easy chat transfer between iOS and Android. New storage tools and smart reply features enhance user experience.

Meta's super popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is rolling out some really useful new features for its users. These updates are all about making it easier to use the app across different phones, control your storage, and use some cool new AI tools.

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So, What's New in This WhatsApp Update?

The biggest highlight is the new chat transfer system. Now, you can easily move all your chats from an iPhone (iOS) to an Android phone, or the other way around. This isn't just text messages – it includes your personal chats, group chats, communities, channel updates, call history, and even all your photos and videos.

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WhatsApp is also giving you more control over your phone's storage. Inside every chat, there's a 'Manage Storage' option. You can use this to find and delete large files, like videos, without having to delete the entire chat. This is a great way to free up space. And here's some big news for iPhone users: you can now finally use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone! This feature was only on Android before, but now it's on iPhone too, making it much easier to separate your personal and work life.

Edit Photos Right Inside Your Chat

The AI-based features have also gotten a major upgrade. You'll soon be able to edit photos right inside a chat. This means you can remove unwanted things from a picture, change the background, or add different styles. There's also a 'Writing Help' feature that will suggest replies for you based on what the conversation is about. The company says all these new features are being rolled out in stages. So, if you don't see them yet, don't worry. Everyone should get the update in the next few weeks.

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