Leaks about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max suggest a focus on performance and economy over a dramatic redesign. Rumored upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, significantly longer battery life from a larger 5,100mAh cell, and an enhanced camera system with a variable aperture.

Leaks about the impending iPhone 18 Pro Max are already generating excitement online, with only three months until Apple's next iPhone announcement event. Although the current iPhone 17 Pro Max remains one of the most expensive smartphones available, there are suggestions that Apple may include a number of noteworthy improvements in the next Pro Max model. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to prioritise performance and economy over a dramatic makeover, with features like a smaller Dynamic Island, longer battery life, a new 2nm CPU, and an enhanced camera system. Here are all the details based on the leaks as we are likely approaching closer to iPhone 18 Pro's launch event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

iPhone 17 Pro Max VS iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display Change

The front display is one of the most anticipated upgrades. According to earlier speculations, Apple may conceal the Face ID technology entirely behind the screen, revealing only a small camera cutout. However, according to more recent reports, Apple would only temporarily relocate one Face ID component behind the display. As a result, consumers could still be able to view the Dynamic Island, but it might get much smaller than it is now on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

It is doubtful that the display's actual size will alter. According to reports, Apple will stick with a 6.3-inch display on the smaller Pro model and the same 6.9-inch panel on the Pro Max variation. Nonetheless, it is said that the business will launch new LTPO+ display technology, which may increase power efficiency and contribute to longer battery life.

iPhone 17 Pro Max VS iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's battery life could end up being one of its greatest features. Apple could significantly thicken the gadget to accommodate a considerably bigger battery, according to sources. In contrast to the rumoured 4,823mAh battery found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the future model is expected to have a 5,100mAh battery. If this is accurate, it would rank among the biggest batteries ever utilised in an iPhone. The drawback is that it may weigh more than 240 grams, which might make it the heaviest iPhone that Apple has ever made.

iPhone 17 Pro Max VS iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera Improvements

Improvements to the camera are also anticipated. There are rumours that the 48-megapixel Fusion camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max will include a variable aperture system. By enabling users to manually adjust the quantity of light entering the sensor, this might improve low-light photography and help produce greater depth effects. Additionally, Apple is reportedly streamlining the Camera Control button by eliminating haptic feedback and touch sensitivity, leaving solely pressure-based functions.

iPhone 17 Pro Max VS iPhone 18 Pro Max: Colours and Price

This year, colour possibilities could also alter. Dark cherry is predicted to be the iPhone 18 Pro Max's unique characteristic hue. Additionally, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver versions are anticipated to be available from Apple. According to reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue finishes could be discontinued.

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro Pro is now priced at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900. If the reports are true, Apple may keep the iPhone 18 Pro series' pricing structure the same, with only a little increase if needed. According to another analyst, Jeff Pu, Apple could pursue an aggressive price approach in order to maintain the devices' competitiveness in important areas like India.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series in September alongside a foldable iPhone. The company may later introduce the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and second-generation iPhone Air models early next year.