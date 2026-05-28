Apple has rolled out significant health features for its users in India. The Apple Watch can now monitor for signs of sleep apnoea, while AirPods Pro users can perform a clinically-approved hearing test, with all data shareable with medical professionals.

Indian users of Apple Watches and AirPods Pro will now have access to some of Apple's potent health features. The brand has announced that one of its most significant markets is now able to use the company's portfolio of health-centric technologies, which has grown in recent years. The first is sleep apnoea, which debuted a few years ago with the Apple Watch Series 10 model. The second is that you may use AirPods Pro to test your hearing without always seeing a doctor. Let's examine these two health enhancements in more detail, as well as the benefits they provide to consumers.

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Sleep Apnoea Comes to Indian Users

According to Apple, a large data set of clinical-grade sleep apnoea tests and sophisticated machine learning were used in the development of the sleep notification system. According to Apple, the accelerometer is used in the breathing disturbances metric to identify minute movements at the wrist that are linked to disruptions in regular breathing patterns during sleep. If the accelerometer consistently displays indicators of moderate to severe sleep apnoea, users will be notified.

The cutting-edge breathing disturbances meter will monitor users' sleep, assess their sleep patterns, and alert them if they have an apnoea, a dangerous sleep condition in which breathing frequently stops and begins. However, Apple claims that the function would encourage consumers to obtain a professional diagnosis rather than serving as a diagnostic tool. For further help, you may even download the device's data in PDF format from the Health app and send it to the physician.

Hearing To Get Better

The hearing test offered by AirPods Pro to Indian consumers is the other significant innovation. According to the firm, these tests are expert-recommended and clinically authorised. The test may be completed in around five minutes by wearing the AirPods Pro and pairing them with an iPhone or iPad.

Users will receive a thorough overview of the results that indicates whether they now have hearing loss or are at risk of developing it in the near future. The Health app stores all the data, which may be shared with medical professionals for improved guidance and care if necessary.