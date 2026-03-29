Wikipedia has banned AI-written articles to protect accuracy and credibility. AI can only be used for grammar edits or translations, with all changes reviewed by humans to ensure reliability and prevent errors.

Wikipedia, which is pretty much the internet's go-to encyclopedia, has just announced a major policy change. According to its new guidelines, you can no longer use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write articles for the platform. Specifically, Wikipedia has made it clear that writing articles or even rephrasing existing content using Large Language Models (LLMs) is not allowed.

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Wikipedia's new rules for AI content

The main reason for this decision is to protect the website's credibility and neutrality. AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and DeepSeek can sometimes produce incorrect information. This problem, known as “hallucination,” can cause the AI to confidently state facts that are completely wrong. Wikipedia's main goal is to provide reliable information that can be checked against sources. The authorities believe that uncontrolled use of AI would harm this mission.

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However, they have allowed editors to use AI tools in two specific situations. First, AI can be used for copy-editing help, like fixing small grammar mistakes and improving writing style. But the AI cannot add any new information, and a human editor must review and approve all changes.

Second, AI can also be used to translate articles from another language into English. But these translations must be marked as 'automatic translation' and then checked by a human for accuracy. This is to avoid any 'lost in translation' mistakes.

Wikipedia's action comes at a time when AI-generated content is spreading all over social media. There are growing concerns about AI content replacing creative work done by humans. This decision by Wikipedia is being seen as a significant step to focus on quality and trustworthiness.

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