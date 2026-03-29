Discover the world's smallest QR code, created on durable ceramic for long-term data storage. This breakthrough offers massive, energy-free data archiving. Learn more!

Researchers at TU Wien, in collaboration with the data storage company Cerabyte, have developed the world's smallest QR code, which measures just 1.98 square micrometres, smaller than most bacteria. This exceptionally tiny pattern has been officially recognised by the Guinness Book of Records and can only be read using an electron microscope, making it invisible to the naked eye under normal conditions.

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Record-Breaking QR

Prof Paul Mayrhofer explains that creating a QR code at such a microscopic scale is very difficult. At the nanometre level, atoms can move or shift, which could cause data to be lost.

The team’s innovative approach ensures that the QR code remains stable and can be read multiple times, even though it is extremely small, marking a significant advancement for long-term data storage that is reliable.

Durable Ceramic Storage

The key to this achievement lies in the material used. Researchers Erwin Peck and Balint Hajas employed ultra-thin ceramic films, similar to those used in high-performance cutting tools.

These films are highly stable and resistant to heat and wear, making them perfect for securely storing information for centuries. Each pixel in the QR code is only 49 nanometres in size, which is roughly ten times smaller than the wavelength of visible light.

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Massive Capacity

This method not only allows for an extremely small size but also offers a very high data storage capacity. Using ceramic films, more than two terabytes of data can be stored on a single A4 sheet.

Unlike traditional storage devices, these ceramic-based storage solutions do not require electricity or cooling to maintain data integrity, enabling them to last indefinitely without any maintenance.

Ancient Inspiration

Alexander Kirnbauer draws a parallel between this approach and the way ancient civilizations preserved knowledge by carving it into stone, ensuring it could endure for thousands of years.

By embedding data into stable, inert materials, modern information can be preserved for just as long, presenting a sustainable alternative to the short-lived magnetic and electronic storage methods currently in use.

Future Applications

The record-breaking QR code was verified through electron microscopy at TU Wien’s USTEM center, with the University of Vienna acting as an independent observer. Moving forward, the research team aims to develop faster ways of writing data, scalable manufacturing techniques, and more complex data structures.

This breakthrough has the potential to transform data storage by offering secure, energy-efficient, and long-lasting solutions for future generations.

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