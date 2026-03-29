OnePlus is set to launch Nord 6, Nord CE 6, and Nord CE 6 Lite in India, featuring big batteries, 120Hz displays, MediaTek Dimensity 6300, cameras up to 50MP, and prices starting under ₹23,000.

OnePlus is all set to shake up the Indian smartphone market again. The company is launching its new OnePlus Nord 6, part of the popular Nord series, in India early next month. This phone is the successor to the Nord 5, which came out last year.

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But wait, there's more. Reports suggest that OnePlus is also planning to launch two new models in the Nord series: the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

According to well-known tech tipster Mukul Sharma, both these phones could be launched in India in May 2026. This would mark the return of the Nord CE Lite series after a gap of nearly two years. The last model, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, was launched in India in June 2024.

We also have some leaked details about the Nord CE 6's design. Leaked pictures show the phone will have a flat back panel and a simple design. On the top left, there's a rectangular camera module with two lenses and an LED flash. The OnePlus logo will be in the middle of the phone. In a noticeable change, the volume and power buttons will be on the left side.

Meanwhile, key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have also surfaced. The phone will likely have a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. But the most impressive feature is its huge 7,000 mAh battery.

For cameras, it will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a secondary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Reports suggest the smartphone could launch with a starting price under ₹23,000. With bank offers, the price might even drop below ₹20,000. However, none of this information has been officially confirmed by the company yet.