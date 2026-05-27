Why Samsung Employees Could Soon Receive Bonuses Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Each
Samsung Electronics has approved a massive bonus package for workers in its semiconductor division after reaching a deal with labour unions and avoiding an 18-day strike. Employees could receive average payouts of nearly Rs 3 crore due to booming AI.
Samsung Avoids Global Chip Chaos With Mega Bonus Deal for 78,000 Employees
Samsung Electronics has reached a major agreement with labour unions that could see employees in its semiconductor division receive average bonuses worth nearly $340,000 (about over Rs 3 crore) each. The deal has also helped the South Korean tech giant avoid a planned 18-day strike that threatened to affect global chip supplies.
According to reports by AFP and Bloomberg, the agreement was finalised after government-mediated discussions between Samsung management and labour unions.
🇰🇷 Samsung's semiconductor workers just voted themselves an average bonus of nearly $400,000 each.
A new profit-sharing deal gives 78,000 chip workers 10.5% of the company's operating profit. Based on projected earnings, that's a $22 billion bonus pool.
Samsung shares jumped 7%… pic.twitter.com/dNXAkVJ0tC
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026
The deal was later approved through a union vote, with more than 73 per cent of participating members supporting the proposal.
Huge Bonus Linked to Chip Division Profits
Under the agreement, employees working in Samsung’s semiconductor business will receive bonuses linked directly to the operating profits of the division.
The proposal includes bonuses equal to 10.5 per cent of the chip division’s operating profit, which will be paid in company shares. Workers will also receive an additional 1.5 per cent in cash payments.
According to company estimates quoted by AFP, the average payout could reach around 509 million won per employee, which is roughly $338,000 or more than Rs 3 crore.
Bloomberg reported that the figure could rise slightly higher to around 513 million won depending on the division’s final operating profits for 2026.
Yonhap News Agency separately reported that workers in Samsung’s memory chip business could receive nearly 600 million won each in some cases.
AI Demand Driving Samsung's Growth
The huge bonus package comes as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to grow worldwide.
Samsung is one of the world’s largest makers of memory chips used in smartphones, laptops, cars and AI data centres that power platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
As companies rapidly expand AI systems and cloud computing infrastructure, demand for high-performance memory chips has increased sharply.
Samsung’s semiconductor business has benefited heavily from this trend. Reports said the company’s chip division recorded a 49-fold jump in operating income during the previous quarter due to strong global demand for AI-related chips.
The company recently also became only the second Asian company after TSMC to cross a market valuation of $1 trillion.
Around 78,000 Employees Covered
The bonus package applies only to Samsung’s semiconductor division and not to all employees across the company.
Samsung estimates that around 78,000 workers are employed in the chip-making business.
Based on current projections, the company may spend nearly $26.5 billion on bonuses if the full payout estimate is achieved.
Earlier this year, Samsung disclosed in a company filing that its employees earned an average annual salary of around 158 million won in 2025, which is close to Rs 1 crore.
Strike Threat Pulled Back After Agreement
The approval of the bonus plan came just days before workers were expected to begin an 18-day strike.
The planned strike had raised concerns across the global semiconductor industry because Samsung remains one of the biggest suppliers of memory chips worldwide.
You don’t need communism to reward workers.
Samsung in capitalist South Korea will give bonuses equal to 50% of annual salary.
This deal is for all semiconductor memory chip workers.
Samsung will also set aside 10.5% of its chip division's operating profit for special… pic.twitter.com/z7yjkXObg3
— S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) May 27, 2026
According to industry estimates, memory chips account for nearly 35 per cent of South Korea’s exports, while Samsung itself contributes around 12.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product.
Analysts warned that a long strike could have disrupted production and affected global supply chains, especially at a time when AI companies are rapidly increasing chip purchases.
Competition Growing in Memory Chip Industry
Samsung is not the only South Korean chipmaker rewarding employees after strong AI-driven growth.
SK Hynix, another major memory chip producer, also announced large employee bonuses following rising global demand for advanced memory products.
Industry experts believe competition between Samsung, SK Hynix and global rivals will continue to intensify as AI technologies expand further in the coming years.
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