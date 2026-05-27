Samsung Electronics has reached a major agreement with labour unions that could see employees in its semiconductor division receive average bonuses worth nearly $340,000 (about over Rs 3 crore) each. The deal has also helped the South Korean tech giant avoid a planned 18-day strike that threatened to affect global chip supplies.

According to reports by AFP and Bloomberg, the agreement was finalised after government-mediated discussions between Samsung management and labour unions.

🇰🇷 Samsung's semiconductor workers just voted themselves an average bonus of nearly $400,000 each.



A new profit-sharing deal gives 78,000 chip workers 10.5% of the company's operating profit. Based on projected earnings, that's a $22 billion bonus pool.



Samsung shares jumped 7%… pic.twitter.com/dNXAkVJ0tC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026

The deal was later approved through a union vote, with more than 73 per cent of participating members supporting the proposal.