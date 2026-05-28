From iPhone 17 to Pixel 9a: Best Compact Smartphones to Buy in India
In a market full of massive phones, many of us still love a phone that fits perfectly in one hand. If you're tired of big screens, here's a look at the best compact smartphones you can buy in India right now.
iPhone 17: Flagship power in a handy size.
Apple's iPhone 17 is a top contender in the compact phone space. It packs a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion tech. The phone runs on the powerful A19 chip and features a 48-megapixel main camera with excellent video recording. In India, the iPhone 17's starting price is ₹82,900.
iPhone 17e: The budget-friendly Apple experience.
For those wanting an Apple phone without breaking the bank, the iPhone 17e is a great option. This model comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A19 processor, and a 48-megapixel camera. It also includes Apple Intelligence features and has an IP68 water resistance rating. The price for this phone starts from ₹64,900.
Google Pixel 9a: The best compact Android choice.
If you're looking for a compact Android phone under ₹50,000, the Google Pixel 9a is considered a top pick. Its main features include a 6.3-inch pOLED display, a Tensor G4 processor, and a 48-megapixel camera. Plus, Google guarantees a solid seven years of software updates for this device.
Vivo & Oppo: Strong competition in the market.
Models like the Vivo X300 FE and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G are also making waves in the Indian market. They boast high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, large batteries, and impressive camera systems. These phones offer a fantastic experience, especially for users who love photography and gaming.
Compact phones are making a comeback in India.
The launch of these new models proves one thing: even in the age of huge screens, there's a steady demand for smaller smartphones. Because they are so easy to use and handle, compact phones are becoming popular in India all over again.
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