Thin, agile, and stylish; OPPO Pad Air is born to lead

The new OPPO Pad Air tablet, introduced with a slew of segment-first features, is an integration of a unique design aesthetic with leading technologies. Priced at just INR 16,999 for the 4 GB/64GB version and INR 19,999 for the 4GB/128GB version, the device has created quite a stir in the market.

Let’s take a look at some of the key features of the OPPO Pad Air that makes this a stunning piece of tech

Powered for Performance

The biggest advantage of OPPO Pad Air is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 processor with 8 cores; no other tablet in this price range gets a 6nm processor.

The processor coupled with the AI System Booster 2.1 makes multitasking easy and consumes less power, which means running high-resolution videos, playing mobile games, or multitasking across apps are easy and without lags. You will experience better performance without much drain on the battery.

The large 7100 mAh battery is for all-day use. OPPO claims that the fully charged battery lets you watch a 1080P HD video for up to 12 hours! In spite of such a large battery, the design of the device ensures a flexible grip on the thin and light body.

The tablet is available in 4GB + 64 GB and 4GB + 128GB capacity. The RAM can be expanded up to 3GB and supports 512GB of extendable ROM. You can also increase the style quotient by including accessories such as OPPO Life Smart Stylus Pen for OPPO Pad Air.

Immersive Display and Sound Quality

OPPO employees a 10.36-inch 2K WUXGA+ IPS eye care screen for eye care display. In fact, it is the only device with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light protection certification among its counterparts. The adaptive eye-comfort display supports up to 2048 levels and automatically adjusts the brightness based on the surrounding. The screen-to-body ratio is at a staggering 83.5%, and it also provides 578 levels below 20 nits, making the screen light softer and less dazzling in a low-light.

If you are an avid reader, the E-book B/W display is for you. Activated on Eye Comfort Mode, the B/W display instantly turn the e-book into a B/W display, and you can start reading without hurting your eyes.

OPPO Pad Air has four speakers placed independently and symmetrically in the body. The speakers have a 0.88cc large sound chamber and 1W power, enhancing the sound performance at all frequency bands. The device also supports Dolby Atmos technology, which helps users enjoy a 3D sound experience and Dolby Audio decoding.

The combination of brilliant display with optimal sound quality makes the OPPO Pad Air perfect for entertainment choices.

Design Aesthetics

One of the striking things you note about the OPPO Pad Air is its stylish grey color design and lightweight body. The exclusive metal splicing design is complemented by an industry-first Sunset Dune 3D Texture. OPPO says the design is inspired by dunes at sunset. OPPO has used the flagship OPPO Glow process for the fineness of the device. The metal rear panel has a layer of glittering matte finish; the upper part of the rear panel spots the sand dunes design created using the five-layer OPPO Glow coating and the industry-first 3D finishing technology.

Move to the lower part of the rear panel to find the exquisite sandblasted finish. The finish incorporates fine sand particles with a diameter of only 0.15mm, giving the panel a layered and metallic look. The sandblasted surface is fingerprint-free, and the all-metal body ensures your tablets won’t bend easily.

At 6.94mm thickness and 440g in weight, OPPO Pad Air is one of the slimmest in the segment with an agile floating screen design. The 8mm ultra-narrow black bezel design on all four sides makes the device agile. The floating screen design ensures the middle frame is as thin as 5.86mm and fits right on your palm, leaving no fingerprints.

Experience the OS

The new ColorOS12.1 springs some surprises on OPPO Pad Air. Multi-Device Connection is a wonderful feature that lets users quickly discover and connect to nearby devices, such as casting a phone screen to the tablet. You can also use reverse control, text input, or even edit information on your phone. The feature, however, requires all devices to be upgraded to ColorOS 12.1 or higher.

File drag and drop allows you to touch and hold a file until it floats and drag it to another app. With this feature, you can drag the photos and videos on your phone and move to the OPPO Pad Air tablet.

The new clipboard sharing function allows seamless connectivity between devices, copying the text on either device and pasting it onto the other device.

Another important feature is the ability to use the phone’s mobile network. When your Android phone is connected to a network, you can access the internet on your tablet by using the Wi-Fi page on the tablet.

The large screen comes with numerous advantages. For example, you can split the screen simply by swiping down from the center of the screen with two fingers. Or you can try the Dual Windows system that allows opening multiple pages simultaneously in an app. Just open a window on an app and view it at the same level as the first page; this is a smart way to reduce frequent page switching. The Smart Sidebar is for taking quick notes, and the four-finger floating window allows you to pinch the full-screen mode to make the window smaller.

And for increased security, limit what all apps can read on the clipboard. When a third-party app accesses your clipboard, you will get an alert, and you can decide whether to permit it or not.

OPPO Pad Air is definitely the right choice!

The OPPO Pad Air tablet offers a sleek, lightweight design that fits right into the curve of your palm. However, the advancement of features is not at the expense of performance and durability. The tablet has a strong metallic body, a segment-first 6nm processor, and a large battery offering 7100 mAh power. It cements its position with additional features such as optimized software, improved hardware, and a large display for competitive advantage. For those looking to buy a tablet for performance, education, and entertainment, the OPPO Pad Air is definitely the right choice. OPPO Pad Air is for the demanding user who wants to upgrade to an elevated-performance tablet and won't disappoint you.

OPPO Pad Air is available for purchase across Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets.

Customers who buy the OPPO Pad Air along with OPPO Reno8 Series before 31st Aug and register on My OPPO App will get an exclusive OPPOverse offer and a chance to get OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just 1.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content