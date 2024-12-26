Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 UNLIMITED 5G gift voucher | Check benefits, how to gift and more

Jio offers a new Rs 601 plan providing unlimited 5G data for a year. This plan requires an existing base recharge of at least 1.5GB/day 4G data and provides 12 vouchers, each valid for 30 days, adding 3GB/day 4G data and unlimited 5G access.

This new package would be ideal for Jio customers who have been looking for a reasonably priced solution to take advantage of limitless 5G connectivity. The new mobile package, which costs Rs 601, provides unlimited 5G data for a full year. You may purchase it for yourself or give it as a present to loved ones.

This is how it operates:

You must already be on a Jio recharge plan that provides at least 1.5 GB of 4G data per day in order to take advantage of limitless 5G.

Plans in this range, such as Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 299, and others, are qualified.

Unfortunately, this code will not work if you are using Jio's more basic 1 GB per day plan or the Rs 1,899 yearly recharge plan.

What are the benefits of Rs 601 plan?

When you purchase the Rs 601 Jio True 5G gift voucher, you’ll receive 12 upgrade vouchers. The My Jio app allows you to redeem them one at a time. Users may benefit from an increased 4G daily data allowance of 3 GB per day as well as unlimited 5G data once enabled. Importantly, this coupon has a maximum validity of 30 days per voucher and is good for the same period as your current base plan. This implies that the limitless 5G advantages will persist for the same number of days within the 28-day validity period of your base plan.

However, the annual voucher provides a total of 12 such vouchers, giving you the freedom to activate them when needed over 12 months.

Who can use this plan?

Numerous well-known recharge plans, including Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 329, Rs 579, Rs 666, Rs 769, and Rs 899, will be compatible with Jio's unlimited 5G ticket. You can proceed if you are currently enrolled in one of these plans. When you activate a voucher, just make sure your basic plan is still active.

How to gift it to someone else?

The Rs 601 plan may be used as a gift as well as for yourself. Using the My Jio app, you may buy it for friends or family immediately. Make sure the receiver is on an appropriate plan, though, so they can take advantage of the limitless 5G features before giving it to them.

