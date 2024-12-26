Want to port your BSNL number? A simple guide to switch to Airtel, Jio or Vi

Learn how to switch your mobile network from BSNL to Airtel, Jio, or Vi without changing your number. Follow this simple step-by-step guide to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) and make the transition hassle-free.

Mobile Number Portability

Want to switch your mobile network from BSNL to Airtel, Jio, or Vi? You can easily do this without changing your mobile number. This process is called Mobile Number Portability. Here's a simple step-by-step guide to help you:

Mobile Number Portability

Step 1: Send a port request Open the messaging app on your phone. Type PORT followed by a space and your 10-digit mobile number. For example: PORT 9000000001 SMS this message to 1900. You will receive a Unique Porting Code (UPC) via SMS. This code is valid for 4 days in most areas.

Mobile Number Portability

Step 2: Visit a new operator store Visit your nearest Airtel, Jio, or Vi store. Carry these documents with you: 1. A copy of your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or any government-issued ID.

2. Passport-sized photo. Share your Unique Porting Code (UPC) with the store staff.

Mobile Number Portability

Step 3: Fill out the porting form. Fill out the Customer Application Form (CAF) provided by the new operator. Choose a mobile plan that suits you. Step 4: Get a new SIM card

Mobile Number Portability

The new operator will give you a new SIM card. Your BSNL connection will stop working in 3-5 days. Insert the new SIM card into your mobile once your old SIM stops working.

Latest Videos