Want to port your BSNL number? A simple guide to switch to Airtel, Jio or Vi

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Mobile Number Portability

Want to switch your mobile network from BSNL to Airtel, Jio, or Vi? You can easily do this without changing your mobile number. This process is called Mobile Number Portability. Here's a simple step-by-step guide to help you:

Step 1: Send a port request

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Type PORT followed by a space and your 10-digit mobile number. For example: PORT 9000000001

SMS this message to 1900.

You will receive a Unique Porting Code (UPC) via SMS. This code is valid for 4 days in most areas.

Step 2: Visit a new operator store

Visit your nearest Airtel, Jio, or Vi store.

Carry these documents with you:

1. A copy of your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or any government-issued ID.
2. Passport-sized photo.

Share your Unique Porting Code (UPC) with the store staff.

Step 3: Fill out the porting form. Fill out the Customer Application Form (CAF) provided by the new operator. Choose a mobile plan that suits you.

Step 4: Get a new SIM card

The new operator will give you a new SIM card. Your BSNL connection will stop working in 3-5 days. Insert the new SIM card into your mobile once your old SIM stops working.

