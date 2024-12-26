Apple iPhone 16 available with MASSIVE discount but only for TODAY | Check deal details

Imagine's Christmas Carnival offers a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on the iPhone 16. This includes a flat discount, bank offers, and exchange value, potentially bringing the price down to Rs 64,400. The offer is valid only till December 26th.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

If you have been waiting for a good deal to buy the new iPhone 16 then this could be the deal to consider. There is a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on the iPhone 16. There's a catch, though. The offer is a part of Imagine's Christmas Carnival promotion, which is unique to Apple and runs through today, December 26. Therefore, if you are interested in the deal, you have till today to take advantage of it.

Regarding the offer, the iPhone 16 started off at Rs 79,900. Imagine is now having a deal where you can save Rs 3,500, bringing the phone's price down to Rs 76,400. Additionally, customers of SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank are eligible for a Rs 4,000 purchasing discount. This translates to an additional Rs 72,400 price decrease.

Additionally, you can receive additional savings by exchanging or trading in a smartphone. The Imagine website states that you can swap up to Rs 8,000. You may get the iPhone 16 for about Rs 64,400 if you are fortunate enough to receive the best value for your money, which is quite uncommon. This is a substantial amount.

Is the deal on iPhone 16 worth it?

One of the greatest smartphones in this year's new iPhone series is undoubtedly the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 is in the "goldilocks zone," while having excellent pros. It features the latest chipsets, and Apple hasn't skimped on the nice features (like Apple Intelligence or a camera capture button) in this iteration of the vanilla model. Additionally, the iPhone 16's size shape is a benefit if you enjoy small devices.

What can you expect from iPhone 16?

For an improved user experience, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ground-breaking Dynamic Island. Its potent 3nm A18 chipset, which consists of a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine, is at the heart of its exceptional performance. With Apple Intelligence features for a smooth smart experience, it comes pre-installed with iOS 18 and enables multi SIM capabilities.

The dual-camera configuration, which consists of a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture with autofocus and a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 2x in-sensor zoom and an f/1.6 aperture, will appeal to photography lovers. The 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera guarantees crisp, detailed images for selfies and video chats.

The iPhone 16 comes in three storage options—128GB, 256GB, and 512GB—with ongoing offers applicable to all variants. It is available in five striking colors: Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. 

