iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Do iPhones really lead to higher Uber/Ola fares? A recent survey sparks debate on social media. Explore the claims and the companies' responses regarding dynamic pricing and device-based fare differences. Find out if you're paying more!

Do clients who use iPhones pay more to cab aggregators like Ola and Uber than those who use Android devices? After a user posted pictures of ride estimates on two phones—one running Android and the other running Apple's iOS—discussion erupted on social media. The debate gained traction after a survey in Chennai. Fares for the same ride were compared on both devices at three locations, and every time, the fare on the iPhone was higher. However, as taxi rates are frequently dynamic and change according to demand, this cannot be regarded as definitive proof. In single or short-distance trips, the disparities were more noticeable.

A social media user shared a photo of two separate mobile phones showing different rates. While the Android phone shows Rs 290.79 for a Uber Auto ride, the Apple iPhone shows Rs 342.47 for the same ride. “Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack?” wrote the user named Sudhir.

According to a Times of India report, Uber and Ola responded to the survey. Uber denied any practice of tailoring fares according to the type of device, citing time, distance, and demand in real time as the reasons for any discrepancies.

Users who often check rates or make reservations may be charged additional charges by apps. Businesses predict the chance of booking and raise rates by analyzing user behavior. Customers may still pay extra if they put off making a reservation in the hopes of finding a better deal.

