'Reinstate Donald Trump?' Elon Musk begins Twitter poll, let users decide

In a tweet, the tech billionaire - with over 116 million followers - started a poll: “Reinstate former President Trump - Yes or No.” Elon Musk's poll comes days after Donald Trump announced his bid to run for presidency in the 2024 elections.

With 22 hours remaining, the poll has received over 4 million votes, with around 55.5% of participants choosing to vote in favour.

Trump's account may yet be reinstated, according to Musk, who also claimed that Twitter has reinstated several contentious accounts that had been suspended or banned, such as the satirical website Babylon Bee and comic Kathy Griffin. The Twitter survey was conducted a few months after Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, declared that he would lift the Trump ban.

Donald Trump, a former US president, requested on Monday that his case against Twitter, which was dismissed permanently after his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, be reopened by an appeals court.

According to reports, hundreds of Twitter Inc. workers have chosen to leave the struggling social media business after new owner Elon Musk gave them until Thursday to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or go.

The departures show that some of Twitter's 3,000 or so staff members are reluctant to stay at a firm where Musk already dismissed half of the workers, including senior management, and is ruthlessly reshaping the culture to stress long hours and a fast pace.

Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."

