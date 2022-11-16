'Be ready for long working hours or...': Elon Musk's new message to Twitter staff

In his message, Musk said, "In the future, we will need to be incredibly hardcore if we want to construct a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive market. This will include working long hours at great intensity. Only extraordinary achievement will be considered a passing grade."

In a late-night email, Elon Musk challenged Twitter staff to either embrace the company's 'hardcore' culture or accept severance pay and quit. The new Twitter chief, Musk, informed Twitter staff on Wednesday that they had until Thursday to decide whether they wanted to continue 'working long hours at great intensity' at the social media business or accept a three-month severance payment, as per reports.

According to reports, the 51-year-old billionaire also added Twitter employees who did not click on a link confirming their want to be a part of 'the new Twitter' by Thursday evening (New York time) would be fired.

"Whatever your decision will be, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter a success," Musk added.

The announcement comes only days after Twitter laid off half of its staffers. Despite the uproar, Musk maintained that there was no other option as the social media behemoth was losing $4 million per day.

Meanwhile, Musk on Wednesday said that Twitter would be considerably more engineering-driven under his leadership, adding that individuals who write excellent code would constitute the majority of the group and have the most sway.

