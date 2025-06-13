WhatsApp is developing a new 'Draft' tab for easily accessing unsent messages. This feature, spotted in the latest Android beta, aims to simplify finding drafts without scrolling through chats.

WhatsApp is gradually moving closer to releasing every feature that consumers have asked for. It is encouraging to see the platform concentrate on features that will benefit millions of people, even though some of them are still in the development stage. These days, you even have an iPad app.

A specific draft list that contains all the chats you want to send later or forget to send at all is probably one of them. The new list will be added to the current tab, which separates your preferred conversations, groups, and unread messages with buttons.

What is the new feature in the works?

How many times have you begun writing a message but either decided to send it later or forgot to do so? The draft folder structure that most users would have preferred on WhatsApp isn't accessible; instead, you have to scroll through the messages to discover the information. However, having the draft list might make it easier to discover these conversations with only a touch or click.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.17 update has hinted at this impending functionality by adding a preset draft list to users' chat feeds.

At the top of the feed, next to All and Favourites, WhatsApp will include a new Draft tab. All of the unsent chats are displayed in the screen below when you touch on drafts. Even changing the tab from the list and navigating between choices is up to you.

Additionally, the tipster notes that you won't need to manually setup or set up the draft filter for your WhatsApp account because it will be a preset option. When the platform releases the pertinent update, it will show up automatically. Although the functionality is still being developed, beta members should expect to receive it over the next several weeks.