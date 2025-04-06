Microsoft at 50: Bill Gates shares rare throwback pics from 'awkward' photo shoot (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, posted memories of his early years on Instagram in honour of the company's 50th anniversary. "Unfortunately, I'll never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days," he said in the text of the video, which included a few old images. According to Gates, who was CEO until 2000, he gathered these old pictures that were taken during a few "awkward photo shoots."

"Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories-and awkward photo shoots," Gates wrote in his message for the company.

In a humorous and surprising turn of events, Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot joined three of the company's most recognisable executives—Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and current CEO Satya Nadella—for a light-hearted discussion to commemorate the company's 50th anniversary.

The reunion was a tech-forward, humorous moment rather than merely a sentimental trip down memory lane. When Nadella asked, "wrap it up by asking or maybe roast giving us each an AI roast?" the AI-led conversation in a video he posted on social media took a humorous turn. To which Copilot playfully replied, “Alright, Satya. Let’s spice it up.”

On his personal blog, Gates Notes, the tech mogul wrote, "Although I am excited to celebrate the anniversary, reaching this milestone feels bittersweet. I always love reflecting back on Microsoft's history and dreaming about its future. But it's also hard to believe that such a significant piece of my life has been around for a half-century!"

In a post shared a week before Microsoft's 50th anniversary, co-founder Bill Gates recalled his college residence at Harvard University and his dreams. "Living in Currier House in college was the best experience. You could have a hamburger at every meal, play poker whenever you wanted, and even start a little side project you end up naming Microsoft," he wrote while sharing a video of the property.

