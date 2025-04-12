Agentic AI: A Game-Changer for India's Economic Future

Read Full Article

By Sabastian Niles, President & Chief Legal Officer, Salesforce: Artificial Intelligence has rapidly evolved from merely answering questions to becoming a powerful force that can reason, make decisions, and act autonomously on our behalf. As the world enters this next frontier of Agentic AI—where AI autonomously performs tasks, makes decisions, and reasons on our behalf—India stands at a unique inflection point. With its vast, young, and digitally empowered population, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and pioneering digital public infrastructure, India is not just adopting AI. It is shaping its future. Whether it’s transforming public service delivery, driving business innovation, or creating new models of digital inclusion, AI is no longer just a technology enabler—it is emerging as a critical engine for India’s inclusive growth, economic resilience, and global competitiveness.

Agentic AI presents a massive opportunity for India. But also presents significant the responsibility.

For a country as diverse, complex, and ambitious as India, the success of AI adoption will not just be measured by productivity gains or automation but by how trusted, ethical, and inclusive these systems are. Trust, privacy, and compliance are no longer checkboxes. They are foundational to ensuring that AI delivers meaningful impact for every citizen, business, and institution.

Trust is Key to Responsible Agentic AI

AI agents are capable of autonomously completing tasks, adapting to new information, and making decisions within predefined boundaries. For these systems to gain traction, trust is essential. This trust is built on understanding the data that powers these AI agents, ensuring transparency in decision-making, and making certain that actions align with business goals.

Leading brands are already embracing this technology. Saks, for instance, uses AI agents to update customer orders and provide customer representatives with AI-driven recommendations, while Unity Environmental University leverages them to scale personalized student advisory services. These examples showcase how AI agents can enhance efficiency and foster innovation.

However, their success relies on responsible implementation. We focus on robust data governance and privacy-by-design principles, ensuring that AI agents process data ethically and transparently. Human oversight remains crucial, especially as regulatory frameworks evolve to keep pace with AI advancements.

India: A Growing Power in the AI Space

The next wave of AI innovation will not be defined by technology alone. It will be shaped by the countries that can harness it at scale, with speed and responsibility. India is fast emerging as one of those global powerhouses. With its AI market projected to grow at a staggering 25–35 percent CAGR by 2027, India’s momentum is powered by a rare combination of factors—progressive government policies, a thriving digital economy, and one of the world’s youngest and most dynamic developer communities.

Government initiatives like IndiaAI and the establishment of Centres of Excellence are creating a robust foundation for AI adoption across industries—from public services and healthcare to financial services and retail.

India is not just adopting AI but is at the forefront of shaping its future. With one of the world’s largest developer communities, the momentum is palpable. Since establishing operations in India in 2005, we’ve seen the country become one of its fastest-growing markets – seeing millions of Indian developers drive productivity, improve customer service, and scale business growth.

AI for Bharat: Role of AI in India’s Vision for 2047

Looking ahead, AI is poised to play a central role in India’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. More than just a tool for businesses, AI promises to empower people, enabling smarter work, broader customer outreach, and faster, more informed decisions. By embedding trust, privacy, and human oversight in AI solutions, we ensure that this technology benefits not only businesses but society as a whole.

The real potential of AI lies in its ability to empower individuals and drive meaningful change. By prioritizing trust, privacy, and compliance, AI solutions must not only be powerful but also responsible, creating long-term value for customers, employees, and the economy.

(This article is part of a series exploring “Sambhavna”—opportunities in technology, the theme of Carnegie India’s ninth Global Technology Summit, to be held from April 10-12, 2025, with public sessions on April 11-12, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. For more information about the summit, visit here.)

