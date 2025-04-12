Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown | Watch EXCLUSIVE

Read Full Article

The Carnegie Global Technology Summit 2025, held in New Delhi from April 10 to 12, brought together leaders from across the globe to discuss pressing tech challenges and opportunities. On the sidelines of this event, Thorsten Benner, Director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, spoke exclusively to Asianet News' Heena Sharma and shared his insights on the transatlantic alliance and Europe's strategies regarding China.

The Fallout of the Transatlantic Alliance

Benner highlighted the challenges posed by the current US administration's policies, particularly under President Donald Trump. He noted, "Trump is blowing up everything the US stood for past eight decades at the same time he wants to get right-wing radicals into power across Europe. Neutralise the EU as a regulatory power that can challenge US business interest and he is questioning the security partnership on us. His MAGA Philosophy harmful for our interests."

This perspective underscores the tension between the US and EU, exacerbated by differing regulatory approaches and strategic priorities, which can hinder closer collaboration in the digital and tech spaces.

Europe's Plans on Derisking from China

Benner also spoke on the need for Europe to reduce its dependencies on China, especially in critical infrastructure and supply chains. He stated, "We have no other choice but to derisk on particular critical infrastructure at our dependencies in supply chains and we need to do it in a smart way to most cost effective reductions in the most critical ones. First and of course, not that we strive for autocracy but with trusted other countries in terms of supply chains that can include India as a partner."

Benner expressed enthusiasm about the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), contrasting it with the EU-US TTC, which he noted is complicated by legacy issues and conflicting philosophies on privacy and data.

He said, "India-EU TTC is more exciting because in the EU-US TTC deal has a lot of legacy issues because we are already deeply intertwined in terms of technology and data and we have our conflicts on that because American tech players are dominant. Our philosophy about privacy and data is sometimes at odds. We have competition policy issues but with India we have a true chance to build something new, learn a little bit from ICET.. we can turn India-EU TTC that works for everyone that also delivers."

Time for Standalone Partnership for India and EU?

Echoing the sentiments of ORF President Samir Saran, Benner suggested that the India-EU partnership should be independent of US influence. Saran had earlier noted during a panel discussion that India-EU partnership should be standalone and "should not go through DC."

Benner highlighted Europe's dependence on the US for security but also urged the need for Europe to explore other avenues for cooperation, including India, especially in light of recent tariff policies.

"Though Europe depends on US for security but with respect of the fact that now Trump has introduced tariffs and now put them on hold, Europe sees that as a sign that 'let's try to negotiate'. We already offered cooperation on common interest vis a vis China and unfair trading practices, and something we can work together on until and up until now, Trump administration is not particularly interested.. may be they change their mind."

