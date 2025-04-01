user
'Best thing about China's DeepSeek...': What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during employee Townhall

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella lauded China's DeepSeek for its AI efficiency, setting a new benchmark for Microsoft's AI initiatives. He highlighted DeepSeek's ability to maximize AI architecture with a small team, contrasting it with Copilot's slower adoption despite heavy investment.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised China-based AI startup DeepSeek as a new standard for the Redmond giant's AI efforts, highlighting the value of targeted innovation during a recent staff town hall meeting. The Verge claims that Nadella was especially pleased with DeepSeek's capacity to maximise AI computer architecture and provide noteworthy outcomes with a little workforce. "What's most impressive about DeepSeek is that it's a great reminder of what 200 people can do when they come together with one thought and one play," Nadella said to Microsoft workers. “That’s the new bar for us,” he said.

The CEO of Microsoft emphasised DeepSeek's outstanding accomplishment of turning a research project into a successful App Store product. Given that Microsoft is still making significant investments in AI technology, this achievement has raised the bar for the company's internal AI development plan.

Also Read | Most powerful quantum computers coming soon? Microsoft unveils 'Majorana 1' chip in breakthrough discovery

As a shining example of cutting-edge technical advancement, Nadella was drawn to the DeepSeek model's effectiveness in systems optimisation, especially its ability to operate beneath Nvidia's CUDA layer. Echoing Nadella's remarks, Jay Parikh, the leader of Microsoft's recently formed CoreAI engineering team, said that DeepSeek is a reminder of the value of internal cooperation and quick invention in the highly competitive AI market.

The success of Copilot, Microsoft's AI helper, has not been as great. Copilot is not as well-known as OpenAI's ChatGPT, even with significant marketing expenditures, including a Super Bowl commercial. Nadella is now concentrating on internal developments, such as the Muse model, to enhance Microsoft's AI products. This AI is intended to assist game producers in creating and refining games; it was trained using Xbox game data.

Also Read | DeepSeek CEO backs humanities graduates over techies, says AI needs creativity over coding

In addition to AI advancements, Microsoft is investing $80 billion this year to expand data centers to support AI workloads. Microsoft has already secured 34 gigawatts of carbon-free energy in 24 countries and hopes AI itself will help solve sustainability challenges. 

