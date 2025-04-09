iQOO Z10 series launching on April 11: What can you expect?

Read Full Article

iQOO is ready to refresh its mid-range lineup with new Z-series models later this week. On April 11, the business will launch the iQOO Z10 series in India, promising customers a number of features that are unique to this market. Some of the features of the iQOO Z10 and Z10x, which will be released in the next days, have been teased by the business. The Z10 series devices from iQOO are powered by both Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets, and they come with a fast-charging battery.

To find out the iQOO Z10 series pricing in India and other information, watch the live broadcast on the iQOO YouTube page on Thursday, April 11th, when the iQOO Z10 India launch takes place.

iQOO Z10: What to expect?

With a segment-leading 7300mAh unit for the Z10 and a 6500mAh unit out of the box for the Z10x, iQOO has announced that the Z10 series will include big capacity batteries. The Z10 will also enable 90W charging, which should make charging the stylish gadget simple.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor will power the Z10x, while iQOO's Z10 will use a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. A quad-curved AMOLED display with a claimed peak local brightness of 5000 nits is another characteristic of the iQOO Z10. According to the product teasers and the Funtouch OS version that comes pre-installed on Android 15, the phone is probably going to have a triple camera system.

The company is targeting college students and young professionals with these Z10 phones, and because they will be manufactured in India, their aggressive launch pricing should help. In India, the iQOO Z10 may cost approximately Rs 20,000, while the Z10x may be priced below Rs 15,000 for consumers.

Latest Videos