user
user icon

Oppo K12x crosses 2 million sales; Oppo K13 launch teased

OPPO is launching its new K13 smartphone in India, building on the success of the K12x. The K13 promises smooth gaming, long battery life, and a seamless user experience, aiming to redefine expectations in its category.

Oppo K12x crosses 2 million sales; Oppo K13 launch teased gcw
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

With over *two million units sold, the OPPO K12x has cemented its position as a blockbuster success in India's mid-range smartphone segment. A large part of this success was driven by Flipkart's Festive Sale 2024, where the K12x emerged as one of the highest-selling Android smartphones. The device also earned an outstanding 4.5-star rating from 1.5 lakh+ reviews on Flipkart, reinforcing user trust in its powerful performance, long battery life, and reliability that doesn't need a premium price tag.

Building on this success, OPPO is geared to launch its new "OP" the OPPO K13 in India ahead of its global debut. The "OverPowered" K13 will bring smooth gaming, cutting-edge battery life with fast charging, and a buttery-smooth smartphone experience designed to dominate its category.

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce, OPPO India, said, "The OPPO K12x set new industry benchmarks, reinforcing our commitment to high-performance, feature-packed smartphones. With the OPPO K13, we are taking it a step further - pushing the limits of speed, gaming, and battery endurance. We are confident the K13 will redefine expectations and further solidify OPPO's leadership in the segment."

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "We, at Flipkart, are thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated OPPO K13 5G to our customers in India prior to the global launch. The remarkable success of the OPPO K12x 5G, which was one of the most popular choices for customers during the 2024 festive season, reflects the strong trust and preference young Bharat has for OPPO devices."

"OPPO's commitment to their R&D and strong QC mechanism enables their devices to deliver an exceptional software and hardware experience. We believe the latest launch will cater to the dynamic needs of today's youth with not only its cutting-edge features but also for its exceptional value" said, Ravichandran."
Oppo K12x crosses 2 million sales; Oppo K13 launch teased gcw
The OPPO K Series is built for users who demand more. The K13 continues this legacy with best-in-class hardware and software, ensuring seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and long-lasting battery life. OPPO India remains at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and the K13 is set to extend the brand's winning streak.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iQOO Z10 series launching on April 11: What can you expect? gcw

iQOO Z10 series launching on April 11: What can you expect?

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it check features colours gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it

iPhone 17 to look similar to iPhone 16? Major design changes to be expected in 2027 here is why gcw

iPhone 17 to look similar to iPhone 16? Major design changes to be expected in 2027

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date REVEALED! Check expected price and features gcw

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date REVEALED! Check expected price and features

Recent Stories

'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act shk

'No divide and rule in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee tells Muslims not to be provoked over Waqf Act

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities gcw

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL shk

ISPL star Abhishek Dalhor joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler for IPL

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance shk

Fully-fit Neeraj Chopra set to begin 2025 season in Doha, eyes consistency, distance

Uber's lost & found 2024: Mumbai leads as most forgetful city; gold biscuits, burner among items left behind shk

Uber's lost & found 2024: Mumbai leads as most forgetful city; gold biscuits, burner among items left behind

Recent Videos

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon