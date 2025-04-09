BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

Read Full Article

New fraud techniques are always being developed by cybercriminals. In a recent worrying incidence, someone from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, lost over 2 lakh rupees after downloading a photograph from an unknown WhatsApp number. This new form of cybercrime is a departure from conventional strategies like OTPs, phony links, and digital arrests, and the Department of Telecom has warned against it. This new fraud is especially worrisome since it depends on file downloads.

What is the new scam on WhatsApp?

Sending pictures over WhatsApp or other messaging apps is how scammers start this scam. A phone call is sometimes made after the incident to ask the victim to identify the person in the WhatsApp photograph. The victim's phone fails after downloading the picture, giving the fraudsters access to the victim's device.

Scammers have shifted from using OTP and false URLs to a more complex strategy that involves hidden links within photos as a result of increased awareness, according to cyber specialists. This method is called steganography.

Steganography, according to Kaspersky, is the process of concealing data inside another message or tangible item in order to avoid discovery. Text, photos, movies, and music are just a few of the digital material kinds that it may be used to hide. This method is being used by scammers to insert harmful links into pictures. These URLs cause malicious apps to be downloaded onto the victim's phone, giving them access to OTPs and allowing them to send money without authorization.

How to stay safe from this scam?

Do not download any unknown voice message, video, or picture that you receive from an unknown number.

Avoid downloading any images or videos that appear abnormally large since they can include links to dangerous apps.

Keep your bank account and WhatsApp number separate.

Contact the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report any similar instances on the cybercrime site.

