    Amazon Prime Video mobile edition launched at Rs 599/year; all details here

    When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime Video plan. Called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan, the new subscription is now on offer in India at just Rs 599 per year. Know all about it.

    Amazon Prime Video mobile edition launched at Rs 599 per year all details here gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Amazon is expanding its Prime Video userbase in India with its new Mobile edition yearly plan that costs Rs 599 for one year. In addition to the country's usual Prime membership levels, the new package is a part of Amazon's Prime Video service. With its unique Mobile edition pack, which has previously been made accessible through telcos in India, Amazon has recognised the desire for mobile-based watching among Indians. It also makes it clear that it thinks a standalone bundle in this approach would help it increase the number of people using its video streaming service.

    Users may sign up for the Prime Video Mobile Edition on any mobile network and receive video from Amazon in standard definition (SD) quality. You can only view live sports events or Amazon's original content through the Android and iOS apps because this package only supports mobile devices. It's interesting that Amazon is letting customers utilise this plan to download material for offline viewing.

    It's probable that Amazon created the Prime Video Mobile edition to entice users, giving them a chance to browse the library, and persuade them to upgrade to the more expensive plans that allow them to watch content on TV and computers with a 4K resolution after they're sold.

    For the first time since it debuted on the Indian market, Amazon recognises Prime Video as a commercially viable offering that has attracted local viewers' attention. The solo package is comparable to Netflix Mobile, but at Rs 599 for 12 months, it is unquestionably less expensive than what the country's main competitor in the video streaming space has to offer.

    The monthly cost of the Prime Video Mobile Edition is Rs 50, compared to Rs 149 for Netflix's mobile-only subscription and Rs 41 for Disney+ Hotstar's mobile-specific service.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
