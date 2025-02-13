Virender Sehwag to Shahid Afridi: Top 6 explosive innings in Champions Trophy history

Over the years, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several spectacular performances and explosive innings from the batters who turned the game on their head with their brutal hitting.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 is just a week away, cricket fans from across the globe are looking forward to high-octane matches between the world’s best teams. The 50-over tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, with a hybrid model in place as Dubai being the host for all India fixtures. Over the years, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several spectacular performances and explosive innings from the batters who turned the game on their head with their brutal hitting. On that note, let’s take a look at top 6 explosive innings in Champions Trophy history

1. Virender Sehwag vs England (2002) Virender Sehwag always known for his explosive batting and his performance against England in the 2002 Champions Trophy semifinal was nothing short of spectacular. India were chasing a 270-run target set by England and Sehwag began his onslaught from ball one. Sehwag played a brilliant innings of 126 off 104 balls and formed a 192-run opening partnership with Sourav Ganguly (117* off 109 balls) to help India chase down the target with an ease in 39.3 overs. Sehwag raced to half-century in 45 and continued his aggressive approach to complete century in 81 balls. His brilliant innings laced 21 balls and a six.

2. Eoin Morgan vs South Africa (2009) Eoin Morgan was at his best in the group stage match against South Africa in Centurion. He walked to bat at No.5 when England were 222/3 and unleashed his firepower as he played a scintillating innings of 67 off 34 balls at an impressive strike rate of 197.05. After Paul Collingwood’s dismissal at 262/4, responsibility fell on Morgan as he lost partners at the other end of the crease. However, the then youngster continued his aggressive approach and smashing boundaries at will as he propelled England to 323/8. His innings were laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes. This proved crucial for England’s 22-run victory against South Africa

3. Shahid Afridi vs Netherlands (2002) Shahid Afridi always known as someone who could unleash his firepower at any batting position. His performance against Netherlands in the 2002 Champions Trophy was nothing short of brilliant display of different stroke play as dismantled Dutch bowlers with his aggressive approach. Afridi played a brilliant innings of 55 off 18 balls and helped Pakistan chase down 137-run target in 16.2 overs. Afridi batted at an extraordinary strike rate of 305.55, which is a record in a single innings in the history of Champions Trophy. His brutal innings consisted of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

4. Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan (2017) Hardik Pandya caught the attention of the cricketing world with his explosive batting in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final against Pakistan. Chasing a daunting 335-run target set by Pakistan, India were reeling at 54/5 in 13.3 overs, the then 22-year-old wore his confidence on his sleeve despite the pressure situation, walked in to bat with a fearless approach and launched a brutal assault on Pakistan bowlers. He played a valiant innings of 76 off 43 balls, including 4 fours and 6 balls, at an impressive rate of 176.74. Pandya’s presence at the crease gave India a brief hope, but his unfortunate run-out not only ended his innings but also sealed India’s fate in the final.

5. Mitchell Johnson vs West Indies (2009) Mitchell Johnson was a fast bowler but also proved his batting prowess in his international career. This was on display in the Champions Trophy group stage match against West Indies. Johnson walked out to bat at No.8 when Australia were 164/6 and played a game-changing unbeaten innings of 73 off 47 balls at an impressive rate of 155.31. His performance consisted of 8 fours and 3 sixes. Mitchell Johnson’s innings helped Aussies post a 275/8 in 50 overs before bowlers bundled out West Indies for 225 to secure a 50-run win.

6. Shikhar Dhawan vs South Africa (2013) Shikhar Dhawan was not only a reliable top-order batter but also an explosive stroke-maker, which was on display in the group stage match against South Africa in the 2013 Champions Trophy in Cardiff. Opening the innings, Dhawan played a scintillating innings of 114 off 94 balls at a strike rate of 121.27. His knock comprised 12 sixes and a four and helped India post 331/7 in 50 overs. The Indian bowlers bundled out South Africa for 305 in 50 overs. Dhawan’s knock, alongside Rohit Sharma’s 65 proved vital for India. Shikhar Dhawan emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 363 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 90.75 in five matches.

