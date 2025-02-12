GTA 6: PC version expected in 2026 after initial rollout; Will players have to wait longer?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated for a Fall 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, PC players might face a longer wait, mirroring previous Rockstar Games releases. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at a later PC release, following the company's usual staggered launch strategy.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in Fall 2025, but PC players will likely have to wait longer for the game. Typically, developer Rockstar Games publishes its games on consoles of the current generation first, then a PC port a few years later. Although the PC release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been confirmed, Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive has hinted that the much awaited game would eventually make its way to the platform.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed Rockstar's history of releasing its games on other platforms after their initial console release in an interview with IGN that was published on Monday. “So with Civ 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away. With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms,” Zelnick told IGN ahead of Take-Two's recent Q3 2025 earnings call.

Also Read | GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Check out key differences, price, release date and more!

Zelnick was referring to the turn-based strategy game Civilization 7, developed by Firaxis Games, which came out on February 11 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

In the past, Rockstar titles has held off on releasing its titles on the PC platform for a few years. For example, Grand Theft Auto 5 first came out on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 and then on the PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014. In contrast, the PC version was released in April 2015, over two years later, with improvements and additional features.

For Rockstar's latest game, Red Dead Redemption 2, the PC release came a little earlier. The PC version of the game was released in November 2019 after the PS4 and Xbox One versions debuted in October 2018. Considering that GTA 6 is set to release in late 2025, one could expect a PC version to be ready in 2026 at the earliest.

Also Read | Level up! Check out 5 best gaming monitors for performance and value

Latest Videos