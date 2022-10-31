Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

    Netflix is bringing ads, new plans for users and asking people to pay for password sharing from next year. The report suggested that people will be asked to pay around $3 (Rs 240 approx) so that other people can access their Netflix accounts. 

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    Netflix users will have to pay even when they share passwords very soon. The streaming platform is annoyed about the feature being misused, denying the company of additional users. So, instead of blocking the feature, Netflix could start charging a small fee for those sharing the password.

    A recent Bloomberg report claims that Netflix is introducing the new payment option to five Latin American nations, including Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

    The new function, "add a house," allows you to grant access to your Netflix account to a second person for a small extra price. According to the report, customers may be asked to pay around $3 (about Rs. 240) so that others may access their Netflix accounts. It would be interesting to observe how Netflix manages to deliver in nations like India, where cost may make or break a product. Netflix has developed distinct pricing for its territories.

    Also Read | Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    With Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other local OTT services, consumers are already spoiled for choice; Netflix will need to do more to win them over, particularly with its content.

    The password charging method could go either way, people might jump in more numbers, or Netflix might see a further drop because of this change. In order to prevent customers from violating the sharing regulations, Netflix is also intent on making the new system foolproof. Even while travelling, Netflix is accessible, and the primary account holder will frequently be prompted to confirm the devices they are accessing the service on. So far, Netflix has offered these choices in about 10 different nations, and more are probably going to be introduced in the upcoming months.

    (Photo:  Getty)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit Heres what Elon Musk said gcw

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges know how much Report gcw

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour - adt

    Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour

    Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off Report gcw

    Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    Jeff Bezos' wealth on verge of $23 billion drop, one of worst on record AJR

    Jeff Bezos' wealth on verge of $23 billion drop, one of worst on record

    Recent Stories

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life' - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy sur

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon