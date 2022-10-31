Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

Netflix is bringing ads, new plans for users and asking people to pay for password sharing from next year. The report suggested that people will be asked to pay around $3 (Rs 240 approx) so that other people can access their Netflix accounts.

Netflix users will have to pay even when they share passwords very soon. The streaming platform is annoyed about the feature being misused, denying the company of additional users. So, instead of blocking the feature, Netflix could start charging a small fee for those sharing the password.

A recent Bloomberg report claims that Netflix is introducing the new payment option to five Latin American nations, including Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The new function, "add a house," allows you to grant access to your Netflix account to a second person for a small extra price. According to the report, customers may be asked to pay around $3 (about Rs. 240) so that others may access their Netflix accounts. It would be interesting to observe how Netflix manages to deliver in nations like India, where cost may make or break a product. Netflix has developed distinct pricing for its territories.

Also Read | Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

With Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other local OTT services, consumers are already spoiled for choice; Netflix will need to do more to win them over, particularly with its content.

The password charging method could go either way, people might jump in more numbers, or Netflix might see a further drop because of this change. In order to prevent customers from violating the sharing regulations, Netflix is also intent on making the new system foolproof. Even while travelling, Netflix is accessible, and the primary account holder will frequently be prompted to confirm the devices they are accessing the service on. So far, Netflix has offered these choices in about 10 different nations, and more are probably going to be introduced in the upcoming months.

(Photo: Getty)