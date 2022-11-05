Samsung takes dig at Apple again; THIS ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone

Samsung took a dig at Apple and this will be the second time Samsung will be trolling Apple for not bringing a foldable smartphone. Post Apple’s iPhone 14 series launch, Samsung shared a series of tweets making fun of the former’s latest flagship phones.

Looks like Samsung is back with another jab at Apple, although this time it's in the form of an advertisement. This will be Samsung's second attempt to mock Apple for not releasing a foldable phone. Following the release of Apple's iPhone 14 series, Samsung sent a series of tweets mocking the latter's most recent flagship devices.

The business released a 30-second video ad on Samsung's US YouTube page. In the promo, a man can be seen attempting to scale a fence around a shop that resembles an Apple Store. Suddenly, another perosn confronts him, "Hey, what are you doing up there?" "You can't sit on the fence," she continues.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

"But on the Samsung side, they have foldable cellphones with spectacular cameras," the first man then responds.

There is currently no information on whether Apple would ever release a foldable iPhone or not. It appears that Samsung will continue to make fun of Apple till that time. Samsung, on the other hand, has been fairly proactive in periodically launching foldable devices.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging, triple rear camera and more

New foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, were just released in September.

Apple is rumoured to be planning to produce a foldable smartphone in 2024. According to reports, the corporation is making investments in the foldable phone market, although it is yet unclear when the smartphone will be available. It appears that the business is presently waiting for the appropriate technology, which may be more sophisticated.

Also Read | Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India; Know specs, price, other details