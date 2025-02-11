Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

A study has suggested future humans may become shorter, more attractive, and less intelligent due to evolving social dynamics and technological advancements reducing the need for larger brains and physical stature.

While immortality might be the only way for us to see it firsthand, evolutionary geneticists have fascinating predictions about how humans could evolve over the next millennium. Professor Mark Thomas, an evolutionary geneticist, shared insights with The Daily Mail about possible changes in human height, attractiveness, and even intelligence as we march toward the year 3025, says a Daily Mail report.

Humans may get shorter over time

One possible trend is a gradual decrease in human height. According to Professor Thomas, human stature is influenced by a range of factors, including diet and environmental conditions. Historical data suggests that populations tend to grow taller during periods of abundant food and steady agricultural production, as seen in various studies, including one from Oxford University.

However, there’s also a theory—though untested—that suggests shorter people might have children at younger ages. If this trend continues, it could lead to more shorter individuals in future generations. But don’t get too confident if you’re tall today; this hypothesis hasn't yet been confirmed through comprehensive population studies.

Future generations might be more attractive

Professor Thomas suggests that as women gain more autonomy in choosing their partners, those with traditionally attractive traits are more likely to reproduce. This could lead to a population that, on average, is more physically appealing.

Brains could shrink in a tech-dominated future

While we might get better-looking, there's a chance we won't be as smart. Professor Robert Brooks speculates that as technology continues to dominate daily life, humans might not need to rely as heavily on cognitive skills. With computers handling complex tasks, our brains could shrink over time.

This theory draws parallels from the domestication of animals. Studies have shown that domesticated animals like sheep, cows, and dogs tend to have smaller brains compared to their wild counterparts. If humans continue to “domesticate” themselves with technology, we might follow a similar path.

If these predictions hold true, humanity in 1,000 years could be filled with shorter, more attractive individuals who may not need to rely on their brains as much, thanks to advanced technology.

