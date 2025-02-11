Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

A study has suggested future humans may become shorter, more attractive, and less intelligent due to evolving social dynamics and technological advancements reducing the need for larger brains and physical stature.

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 9:09 PM IST

While immortality might be the only way for us to see it firsthand, evolutionary geneticists have fascinating predictions about how humans could evolve over the next millennium. Professor Mark Thomas, an evolutionary geneticist, shared insights with The Daily Mail about possible changes in human height, attractiveness, and even intelligence as we march toward the year 3025, says a Daily Mail report.

Humans may get shorter over time

One possible trend is a gradual decrease in human height. According to Professor Thomas, human stature is influenced by a range of factors, including diet and environmental conditions. Historical data suggests that populations tend to grow taller during periods of abundant food and steady agricultural production, as seen in various studies, including one from Oxford University.

However, there’s also a theory—though untested—that suggests shorter people might have children at younger ages. If this trend continues, it could lead to more shorter individuals in future generations. But don’t get too confident if you’re tall today; this hypothesis hasn't yet been confirmed through comprehensive population studies.

Future generations might be more attractive

Professor Thomas suggests that as women gain more autonomy in choosing their partners, those with traditionally attractive traits are more likely to reproduce. This could lead to a population that, on average, is more physically appealing.

Brains could shrink in a tech-dominated future

While we might get better-looking, there's a chance we won't be as smart. Professor Robert Brooks speculates that as technology continues to dominate daily life, humans might not need to rely as heavily on cognitive skills. With computers handling complex tasks, our brains could shrink over time.

This theory draws parallels from the domestication of animals. Studies have shown that domesticated animals like sheep, cows, and dogs tend to have smaller brains compared to their wild counterparts. If humans continue to “domesticate” themselves with technology, we might follow a similar path.

If these predictions hold true, humanity in 1,000 years could be filled with shorter, more attractive individuals who may not need to rely on their brains as much, thanks to advanced technology.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ancient European warriors practiced cannibalism after battles: Study ddr

Ancient European warriors practiced cannibalism after battles: Study

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore, NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together (WATCH) shk

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore, NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together (WATCH)

ISRO's 100th launch successful, GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 satellite Into planned orbit dmn

ISRO's 100th launch successful, GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 satellite into planned orbit (WATCH)

ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride vkp

ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride

SHOCKING! China's massive three gorges dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ anr

SHOCKING! China's massive dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ

Recent Stories

"Obscene language" NCW chief on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: NCW chief slams 'obscene language'

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

Palo Alto Stock Snags Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q2 Print: Retail Positioned To Take Advantage Of ‘Textbook-Perfect Uptrend’

Palo Alto Stock Snags Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q2 Print: Retail Positioned To Take Advantage Of ‘Textbook-Perfect Uptrend’

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon