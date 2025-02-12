Google Pixel 9a: Official case, colours, expected specifications, battery LEAKED ahead of launch

Google's Pixel 9a is rumored to launch as early as March, sporting a design similar to the Pixel 9. Leaked official case designs showcase four color options: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, arriving much earlier than its predecessors. Rumors regarding the phone's look, which is reported to closely match the flagship Pixel 9 model, have been strengthened by a recent leak that shows off official case designs. According to sources, the Pixel 9a may launch as early as March, which would be at least two months before Google typically releases its "A" series smartphones.

Pixel 9a colours and official cases tipped

An early glimpse at what seem to be official silicone covers for the Pixel 9a, apparently from within Google, was just published by Android Authority. These covers, which come in four colorways that probably match the device's own color selections, include a nice microfiber lining on the inside. Users have a range of options with the reported hues, which include Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

Although the Pixel 9a is expected to follow the design language of the normal Pixel 9, there will be some minor variations, according to leaked pictures of the phone that have appeared in recent months. Notably, the gadget is expected to have two cameras on the back, but the camera bar won't be elevated like it is on the high-end model.

Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

The Pixel 9a is anticipated to come pre-installed with Android 15 according to recent rumors. It may have Google's Tensor G4 processor and 8GB of RAM under the hood, which would guarantee seamless operation and enable a number of on-device AI functions. According to rumors, the smartphone would include a 6.3-inch Actua screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for increased durability. Impressive camera capabilities are anticipated for a mid-range handset, with a 13MP ultrawide lens on the rear panel and a 48MP main sensor.

The Pixel 9a's battery performance is also looking promising; it is said to have a 5,100mAh battery that supports both 7.5W wireless and 23W cable charging.

The Pixel 9a is lifting the standard for its admirers with its earlier than normal introduction and outstanding features. It may be a fascinating addition to Google's portfolio that those looking for a new and reasonably priced smartphone should check out. There is nothing we can do but wait for official announcements.

