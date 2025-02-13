[PHOTOS] Malaika Arora sets new fitness standards with her gym look

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga class in gym attire. Let's take a look at these photos.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 9:20 PM IST

Malaika Arora spotted outside yoga class.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently seen outside her yoga class, sporting stylish gym attire, showcasing her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

article_image2

Malaika Arora's no-makeup look goes viral.

Notably, Malaika Arora was spotted without makeup outside her yoga class. The candid photos have quickly gone viral, capturing her natural beauty and effortless charm.

article_image3

Netizens troll Malaika for her no-makeup look.

People began trolling Malaika Arora, commenting that her age was more visible without makeup. Despite the criticism, many admired her natural look and confidence.

article_image4

Malaika's attire draws criticism online.

Some critics took to social media, criticizing Malaika Arora's dressing style, and commenting on her gym attire. Despite the backlash, she continues to confidently embrace her fashion choices.

article_image5

Malaika often faces online trolling.

Malaika Arora is frequently trolled for her age and outfits, but she remains unfazed, confidently embracing her unique style and setting her own standards of beauty.

 

