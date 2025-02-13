Himax Technologies Shares Rip Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Blow Past Estimates On Automotive And AI Tech Growth: Retail’s Bullish

Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) surged over 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday as the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings blew past Wall Street estimates.

Himax posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, far ahead of the estimated $0.10, according to Stocktwits data.

Its revenue also exceeded expectations at $237.22 million, comfortably ahead of an estimated $221.09 million.

Driving a strong fourth-quarter performance for Himax were its automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) technology segments.

The Taiwan-based semiconductor company noted that its display driver segment benefited from a surge in demand from the automotive and tablet sectors.

More specifically, automotive driver sales stood in the mid-teens, far ahead of its expected single-digit growth.

“This surge was primarily driven by continued rush orders from Chinese panel customers, carried over from Q3, following the Chinese government's renewed trade-in stimulus initiative announced in mid-August 2024 to boost automobile consumption,” Himax said.

Overall, the automotive business accounted for half of Himax’s revenue during the fourth quarter.

In its guidance for the first quarter (Q1), Himax said it expects to post an EPS of $0.09 to $0.11.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Himax stock was in the ‘bullish’ (66/100) territory, surging from a day ago. Message volume was in the ‘high’ levels at the time of writing, showing increased interest among users.

HIMX retail sentiment.jpg HIMX sentiment and message volume February 13, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Himax’s shares have gained nearly 65% in the past six months, while its one-year performance shows an increase of over 71%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

