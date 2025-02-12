Google I/O 2025 date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect from the event

Google I/O 2025, scheduled for May 20-21, will showcase the company's latest innovations in AI, Android, and more. The event will feature keynotes from CEO Sundar Pichai, technical sessions, and a glimpse into the future of technology.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Google's upcoming major event, the I/O developer conference in 2025. According to a recent announcement by the firm, the event will take place over two days, from May 20 to May 21, 2025. Google announced the dates and said that "you'll learn more about Google's newest products, technologies, and innovations in AI" during this event. According to the FAQ, the event would be "open to everyone online" and include "livestreamed keynotes and sessions." There will also be an in-person event at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, much as in years past.

According to the press letter, CEO Sundar Pichai will give the major keynote address at 10.30 PM IST (10 AM PT) to kick off the I/O 2025. On-demand technical seminars and a developer keynote will follow. "Streaming developer product keynotes live from Shoreline across both days" is what Google is doing this year. "Keynotes will kick off day one, and on day two, there will be breakout sessions, workshops, demos, networking opportunities, and more," it added.

Google I/O 2025: What can you expect?

Numerous announcements on Gemini, further AI upgrades, and other information about Android 16 will be made. For a while now, Android 16 has been in the news, and it appears that this event will put an end to all of the speculation. According to rumors, the next operating system may have enhanced accessibility, a more streamlined user interface, and updated volume controls. Health records, a more flexible refresh rate, and improved security and privacy features are also anticipated.

The Gemini open model, Google AI Studio, and NotebookLM are highlighted in the "Start building today" area of the I/O webpage, which also lists announcements for the day. "Android, AI, web, cloud, and more" are particularly mentioned by Google in a statement aimed at developers. Nearer I/O 2025, Google will provide the official agenda and session list. Online registration is free and opens today.

When you register for Google I/O 2025, you may receive email updates on the schedule, content, and pertinent developer news. You may also create a profile in the Google Developer Program as a registrant to read material that is relevant to you and make the most of the digital experience.

It will be entertaining to see what advances Google has in store for 2025. Notably, the Google event will take place from May 19 to May 20 at the Microsoft's Built conference. Google is anticipated to display a lot more, while Microsoft may disclose upgrades for Copilot Plus.

