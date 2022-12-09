Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 latest features which makes Telegram more user-friendly

    Telegram launches a couple of new features which will enable the user to communicate with others without disclosing their phone numbers to them personally or in mass forums, the company said in a statement. Know what are the other features added.

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Telegram has once again come up with another update where users will now be able to have their own telegram account without a SIM card, unlike what used to happen before. This doesn’t end here. Users will also be able to auto-delete all chats leaving no trace of the conversation. Here are top 4 features that are added to make the application more user-friendly.

    Sign up without SIM card

    In the past, Telegram users could modify who may see their phone numbers by heading to the Privacy and Settings section and making the necessary modifications. The business has now introduced a significant improvement that will enable customers to sign up for the platform even without a SIM card. The Fragment platform will offer blockchain-powered anonymous numbers that users may use to sign in to Telegram.

    Access to QR codes

    Previously, all Telegram users with public profiles could create their own QR codes to connect with individuals in their immediate vicinity. Users will now be able to create a temporary QR code using this functionality even if they don't have a username or public profiles. Others will be able to immediately add them by scanning the code without even knowing their phone numbers.

    Stay away for spams

    According to Telegram, their app is among the top 5 most downloaded worldwide, making it one of the most sought-after apps for spammers. Now, users may enable this function for groups. By turning on this function, spam mails will be identified and removed. With the addition of this capability, group admins with more than 200 members will also be able to report and make false claims from their Recent Actions tab.

    Auto delete feature

    The next update will let consumers enable the Auto-Delete feature, according to the business. Users may click on any profile and then click on the three dots in the top right corner to access this setting. The user will then be asked to specify a time, which can be 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and so on, after selecting the Auto-Delete option. By turning on this option, all chat messages will be immediately wiped.

    Other than these features, users will also be able to search emojis on an iOS device and see how much storage each chat is taking.

