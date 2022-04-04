WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

On Saturday, the Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was indeed stupendous, with some spectacular matches and nerve-wrenching returns. However, things were even spectacular on Night 2, on Sunday. Eight engaging matches took place, and here's how they transpired.

RK-Bro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championship)

All the three teams taking part were determined to win the titles as they put on a stunning wrestling show. However, in the end, it was to be only one team, as it was RK-Bro that emerged victorious, while Riddle relied on Randy Orton's expertise and wrestling manoeuvres to retain the titles.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results - Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

It was a clash of the two giants, as Lashley looked determined to end Omos's undefeated streak. While both men had their moments, and it seemed at a point that Omos would see this through, Lashley used his veteran wrestling experience to pin the giant and end his streak at the Grandest Stage.

Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn

Knoxville had become a pain for Zayn, as a frustrated latter made an Anything Goes Match between the two at WrestleMania 38 to settle things once and for all. As the match happened, while Zayn was technically superior to Knoxville, the latter had some tricks up his sleeve, besides having his 'Jackass' buddies by his side to aid him in his maiden WrestleMania win.

ALSO READ: "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Queen Zelina and Carmella, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championship)

It turned out to be an intense and action-filled match. While all the four teams taking part were equally potent, it was a matter of just an opportunity. Eventually, Banks and Naomi utilised that one opening to pin the champions themselves to walk out as the new champs.

Edge defeated AJ Styles

It was another spectacular display of extreme wrestling skills. Both men tried to capitalise on each other's weaknesses. While it seemed like Styles was suffering from injured ribs and a dislocated shoulder, Edge had a compromised left knee. Although it looked like Styles was on course for a win, all it took was a momentary distraction from Damian Priest for Edge to pin Styles.

ALSO READ: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 - RHODES RETURNS AFTER 6 YEARS TO DEFEAT ROLLINS; FANS GO WILD

The New Day defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland

It turned out to be a quick one. Although The New Day initially dominated, a persistent distraction from Butch led Sheamus and Ridge Holland to capitalise and secure a pinfall win.

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

McAfee was determined to teach Theory a lesson, and he pulled off a surprise with his wrestling skills and technicality. Although Theory was in control in the match's closing stages, all it needed was a roll-up pinfall for McAfee to win, much to the dismay of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, seated by the ringside.

Mr McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

Frustrated by Theory's defeat, McMahon decided to participate in a match against McAfee. However, it was nothing more than a set-up by him, as Theory's involvement in the match allowed the chairman to script a pinfall win. In the meantime, during the celebrations, Stone Cold Steve Austin came in to spoil the party with a Stunner to him, Theory and McAfee.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar (Winner Takes All World Championship Unification)

The biggest match did turn out to be intense, with both men exchanging heavy blows. At one point, with the referee being out, Reigns capitalised with a low blow and hit Lesnar with the title. Although it did not faze out the latter, a spear in the end from Reigns made him the Unified WWE Universal Champion.