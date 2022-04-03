Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    Cody Rhodes completed his highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38. Following his return, he has tipped himself as the best wrestler.

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Arlington, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    It was a surreal moment for pro-wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans as Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated return to the company. During WrestleMania 38, he turned out to be WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins. It was a triumphant return for Rhodes, as he defeated Rollins in a competitive match.

    In the lead-up to his WWE return, Variety interviewed Rhodes. On being asked about his decision to not continue with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and come back to WWE, he said that he was with WWE when he began his pro-wrestling career, while his father Dusty was a legend in the company. He admitted that it was a heavy feeling for him to return to WWE but was excited about doing so at WrestleMania 38.

    ALSO READ: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 - RHODES RETURNS AFTER 6 YEARS TO DEFEAT ROLLINS; FANS GO WILD

    "I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this tiny circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe, and I'm the best wrestler in the world. And to go further with it, I don't think there's a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that's what I'm most excited about," he reckoned.

    "I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW, and I'm going to keep my word on that. There's no shoot interview. There's no nefarious tale that's going to be told. There were all these different theories, and none of them was correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact, and it's been a tough two months to see that when the reality is it was just time," he added.

    ALSO READ: AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return - "I'll believe it when I see it"

    Speaking of his former employer AEW, Rhodes stated that he had all the respect for Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, along with AEW owner Tony Khan. He backed Tony to enter the history books for what he has done with AEW. However, he admitted that it was time for him to move on and have another shot at his dream, and he was not going to leave the stone unturned.

    "I think the elusive thing for any wrestler to find is the connection with the audience. You can look like Lex Luger. You can wrestle like Bret Hart. But, the thing that matters the most and what defines a pro wrestler for me is your ability to capture their imagination. That means they leave that show thinking about you, talking about you, discussing whether it was good or bad. When you get a hold of that, it's like a dog with a bone. You can never let it go," he concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    tennis Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months snt

    Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Jos Buttler century helps Rajasthan Royals topple Mumbai Indians by 23 runs, fans thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Buttler's century helps Rajasthan topple Mumbai by 23 runs, fans thrilled

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Hollywood Grammys 2022 Tony Bennett to skip ceremony Lady Gaga to honour him drb

    Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon