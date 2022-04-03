"I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

It was a surreal moment for pro-wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans as Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated return to the company. During WrestleMania 38, he turned out to be WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins. It was a triumphant return for Rhodes, as he defeated Rollins in a competitive match.

In the lead-up to his WWE return, Variety interviewed Rhodes. On being asked about his decision to not continue with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and come back to WWE, he said that he was with WWE when he began his pro-wrestling career, while his father Dusty was a legend in the company. He admitted that it was a heavy feeling for him to return to WWE but was excited about doing so at WrestleMania 38.

ALSO READ: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 - RHODES RETURNS AFTER 6 YEARS TO DEFEAT ROLLINS; FANS GO WILD

"I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this tiny circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe, and I'm the best wrestler in the world. And to go further with it, I don't think there's a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that's what I'm most excited about," he reckoned.

"I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW, and I'm going to keep my word on that. There's no shoot interview. There's no nefarious tale that's going to be told. There were all these different theories, and none of them was correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact, and it's been a tough two months to see that when the reality is it was just time," he added.

ALSO READ: AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return - "I'll believe it when I see it"

Speaking of his former employer AEW, Rhodes stated that he had all the respect for Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, along with AEW owner Tony Khan. He backed Tony to enter the history books for what he has done with AEW. However, he admitted that it was time for him to move on and have another shot at his dream, and he was not going to leave the stone unturned.

"I think the elusive thing for any wrestler to find is the connection with the audience. You can look like Lex Luger. You can wrestle like Bret Hart. But, the thing that matters the most and what defines a pro wrestler for me is your ability to capture their imagination. That means they leave that show thinking about you, talking about you, discussing whether it was good or bad. When you get a hold of that, it's like a dog with a bone. You can never let it go," he concluded.