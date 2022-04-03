Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    The Day 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38 was held on Saturday. Seven matches took place, with some of them having favourable results, as we take a look here.

    WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, Charlotte Flair retains, Stone Cold Steve Austin wins
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Arlington, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    It is the most stupendous two nights in World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania history. Day 1 of WrestleMania 38 took place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night. Seven matches were held on this day, with some of them producing favourable results, as we take a look.

    The Usos defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
    Nakamura and Boogs were hyped heading into the match and started strong briefly, only for the Usos to quickly take control. Although once Boogas was tagged in, it looked like he could lead his team to a win, only for his knee to buckle after he tried to lift both Usos at once. It effectively became a handicap match, with the Usos quickly ending it and retaining the titles via pinfall.

    Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin
    McIntyre was not happy after Corbin's comments about the former's late mother on SmackDown last Friday. He went after Corbin right away, and after some brief exchanges of domination between the two, the Scottish prevailed and pinned Corbin. At the same time, the former also became the first wrestler in WWE to kick out of the latter's finishing move, End of Days.

    The Miz and Logan Paul defeat The Mysterios
    Although the Mysterios were the favourites to see this through, due to Rey's veteran experience, Miz and Paul were technically superior. The match had some close moments, but Miz and Paul dominated mostly and notched up a relatively easy win. Paul was impressive with his wrestling skills, but what was even more interesting was to see Miz's betrayal of Paul after the match, as Miz wanted the spotlight, setting up a future feud between the two.

    Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)
    The intense rivalry since SummerSlam last year culminated here, as both looked to end the match soon. However, it became prolonged, with Becky hardly allowing Bianca to gain control, thanks to the former's veteran experience. Nevertheless, Bianca overcame all odds through sheer determination, and all it took was one Kiss of Death to pin the champion.

    Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins
    The rumours and reports turned out to be accurate, as the long-awaited return of Rhodes finally happened. He turned out to be the hand-picked opponent by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for Rollins. As he made his usual entrance from the independent circuit and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the fans at the venue went ecstatic. Considering the match, it was highly competitive, with close calls going both ways. Rhodes dug deep and planted Rollins with four of his finish manoeuvre, CrossRhodes, to pin the former World and Universal Champion.

    Charlotte Flair beats Ronda Rousey (Smackdown Women's Championship)
    The heated rivalry pinnacled in a match at WrestleMania 38. It was a wild and intense competitive encounter as expected, with both engaging in a quality wrestling match. However, it suffered a controversial ending after the referee in the match was knocked out momentarily, as Charlotte stole a win to run away by retaining her title when she had already tapped out to Ronda's armbar while the referee was out.

    Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens
    It was supposed to be a standard talk show. But, Owens managed to convince Austin to fight against him in a No Hold Barred match. Although the latter thought for a while, he eventually agreed to it. And, to everyone's delight, he dominated throughout the significant course of the match. While Austin even kicked out of a Stunner, Owens could not as the former pinned to earn a win in his first match in 19 years. After the match, he gave another Stunner to Owens, followed by one to commentator Byron Saxton, and drank beers aplenty to send fans home content.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    tennis Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months snt

    Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months

    Recent Stories

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    Ex PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan s party PTI activist Report gcw

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    Opinion Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon