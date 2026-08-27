Women’s Asia Cup 2026 runs Aug 28–Sep 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Eight teams play T20s at 8:00 PM IST. India are seven-time champions; Sri Lanka are defending titleholders. Full group fixtures, semifinals/final dates, squads and broadcast on Sony Sports Network; streaming on Sony LIV.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be staged in the United Arab Emirates from August 28 to September 13, with every game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The T20 tournament features eight teams and nightly starts at 8:00 PM IST. India, seven-time champions under Harmanpreet Kaur, enter as favourites, while Sri Lanka arrive as defending titleholders.

Bangladesh, winners once, remain in the mix, and Pakistan are still chasing a first Asia Cup crown after preparing alongside the men’s team in Lahore. With one venue and a compact window, the competition promises high-intensity evenings in Dubai.

## Groups and match calendar

Group A contains India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong China. Group B brings together Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and UAE.

Groups and match calendar

The group stage runs August 28 to September 8 (all 8:00 PM IST): Thailand vs Hong Kong China (August 28), Sri Lanka vs UAE (August 29), India vs Thailand (August 30), Bangladesh vs Indonesia (August 31), Pakistan vs Thailand (September 1), Sri Lanka vs Indonesia (September 2), India vs Hong Kong China (September 3), UAE vs Indonesia (September 4), India vs Pakistan (September 5), Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (September 6), Pakistan vs Hong Kong China (September 7) and Bangladesh vs UAE (September 8).

The knockouts follow at the same venue and time: Semifinal 1 (A1 vs B2) on September 10, Semifinal 2 (A2 vs B1) on September 11, and the Final on September 13 between the winners of SF1 and SF2.

## Squads, captains and how to watch

All eight teams have announced squads. Captains include India’s Harmanpreet Kaur, Pakistan’s Fatima Sana, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana Joty, Indonesia’s Nanda Sakarini, Thailand’s Naruemol Chaiwai, Hong Kong China’s Natasha Miles and UAE’s Esha Oza.

Squads, captains and how to watch

India’s squad features Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav and Bharti Fulmali. Pakistan’s list includes Ayesha Zafar; UAE’s names Archara Supriya; and Thailand’s includes Aphisara Suwanchonrathi among others.

In India, television coverage is on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.