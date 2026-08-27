Mitchell Starc has overtaken Jasprit Bumrah to become the world’s No 1 Test bowler in the latest ICC rankings. Check the latest rankings update and see how the Australian pacer reached the top.

In a big development, Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has lost his No. 1 crown in the latest ICC Test bowlers' rankings. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has climbed to the top spot for the first time in his entire career. Bumrah had grabbed the number one position back in February 2024 and held on to it until now. However, he did not play in the recent World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka. At the same time, Starc delivered a fantastic performance against Bangladesh, which led to this major change in the rankings.

Other Changes in Bowling Rankings

Mitchell Starc was on fire in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay, where he took a total of 10 wickets. This match-winning performance was a game-changer for him. The left-arm pacer jumped two spots, going past both Bumrah and New Zealand's Matt Henry to become the new World No. 1. It's a huge moment for the 36-year-old Starc, as this is the first time he has reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in his long 15-year international career. With Starc at No. 1, Bumrah has now slipped to the second position, and Matt Henry is at third.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins, who took six wickets in that same Test against Bangladesh, has moved up to the fourth spot. Spinner Nathan Lyon has also made a comeback into the top 10. Meanwhile, England's Ollie Robinson shot up 15 places to 11th after a great performance against Pakistan. His teammate, Josh Tongue, also saw a big rise of 16 places, landing him at the 17th position.

Here's the list of Top 5 Test Bowlers

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 872 rating points

2. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 862 rating points

3. Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 861 rating points

4. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 841 rating points

5. Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 825 rating points

Updates in the Batting Rankings

In the batting rankings, there haven't been any major changes at the very top. England's Harry Brook continues to hold the first position, with Joe Root right behind him at second. Australians Steve Smith and Travis Head have also maintained their spots at third and fourth, respectively.

The biggest news in the top 10 batting list is the massive jump by India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Thanks to a crucial half-century in the second innings of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, Pant has climbed six spots to reach seventh place. He now shares the seventh position with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.